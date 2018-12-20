Paris Hilton Says She Does Not 'Really Trust' Longtime Frenemy Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton wants to surround herself with positivity — and says that Lindsay Lohan doesn’t fit the bill.

“Back in the day we were friends,” the Simple Life socialite, 37, told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in a new interview this week. “But [she’s] just one of those people that I just don’t really trust. And I only like to be around positive energy and good people.”

“She was too much drama for you,” Cohen said.

“Good vibes only,” Hilton replied.

Hilton has repeatedly made it clear that she and Lohan, 32, are no longer pals.

In July, Hilton commented “#PathologicalLiar” on an Instagram video in which Lohan made conflicting statements about Hilton in the 2000s. Later that month, Hilton told E! News that she was “just saying a fact” when she dropped the hashtag.

And in August, Hilton told TMZ that she was “a little too busy” to watch Lohan’s upcoming MTV show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

On SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Hilton also discussed a memorable 2006 photo with Lohan and Britney Spears, 37, in which the trio smiled together in a car despite then-rampant rumors of a feud.

“Britney and I went out for the night,” Hilton said. “[Lohan] totally party crashed. We were all at the Beverly Hills Hotel at the bungalows, and we were at an afterparty, and then Britney and I wanted to leave to go home.”

“And then [Lohan] started, like, chasing us, and then squeezed in the car — it was literally a two-seater,” Hilton continued. “She just, like, squeezed in. I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.’ So I was like, ‘Whatever.'”

“We went back to my house, and then Britney and I just went to sleep,” Hilton added. “There was no Uber back then, so [Lohan] probably called a cab. I have no idea.”

Hilton and Lohan may not be friends, but the socialite said that Spears remains in her good graces. “Last time I saw her was at her show in Vegas,” Hilton said to Cohen. “She just looked hotter than ever. She does not age. … I love her.”