Paris Hilton Shares Photos with Britney Spears for National Selfie Day: We 'Invented the Selfie'

On Monday, Paris Hilton reposted throwback photos of her and Britney Spears from 15 years ago in celebration of National Selfie Day

Paris Hilton is the selfie queen!

On Monday, the 40-year-old television star shared two throwback photos of her and Britney Spears, 39, in honor of National Selfie Day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the social media holiday, the Simple Life alum reposted a screenshot of her own tweet from 2017, which featured the now-15-year-old snaps of the two stars. Captioning the side-by-side photos with Spears four years ago, Hilton wrote at the time, "Me & Britney invented the selfie!"

Talking about her claim as the inventor of the selfie in a 2017 interview with W Magazine, Hilton said, "If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it," she joked at the time. "I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera."

The TV personality has had a longtime friendship with Spears - with more than a few iconic selfies to prove it. Last year, during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, Hilton opened up to host Andy Cohen about her thoughts on her BFF's conservatorship following the release of the documentary, Framing Britney Spears.

"I saw her this summer. We've had dinners, I saw her in Malibu," Hilton shared of the "Toxic" singer. "I just love her so much. I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled."

"I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can't imagine right now if that was still happening to me," she added of Spears' conservatorship. "After just working your whole life and working so hard, she's this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever and I just don't think that's fair."

Paris Hilton; Britney Spears Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; J. Merritt/Getty Images

Spears' conservatorship was first placed in 2008 with her father, Jamie Spears, being named the permanent conservator of her affairs and attorney Andrew Wallet the permanent co-conservator of her estate. After Jamie stepped down due to health reasons in September 2019, Jodi Montgomery was named temporary conservator.

The singer was placed under the conservatorship after several public mental breakdowns, and since then, the courts have continued to rule that she's not capable of making decisions about her finances and health care.

Despite supporting her friend throughout the entire legal battle, Hilton told Cohen that she doesn't bring it up in conversation, assuming it would make her "uncomfortable" and upset.

"I don't like bringing things up like that," she explained. "She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl. We just talk about happy things. Music, fashion … fun things."

RELATED VIDEO: Britney Spears Slams Documentaries for Highlighting Her Trauma: 'So Hypocritical'

In addition to focusing on her famous friendships, Hilton is also paying special attention to her fiancé, Carter Reum.

Reum popped the question with a one-of-a-kind, mega-carat emerald-cut engagement ring designed by jeweler Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier. The couple got engaged on Feb. 13 while celebrating her birthday on a private island after they began dating in late 2019.

Now, Hilton is looking forward to introducing fans to her fiancé with the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. The new show marks the reality TV veteran's return to her roots after many years away from the small screen.

"It's been years and years of people offering me different shows and sending me different concepts and I've turned everything down. But for this, I feel that after my documentary, it just ended in a way that really didn't have an ending," Hilton said of her 2020 YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris in an interview with The Wall Street Journal last month.