Paris Hilton Says It Was 'Awkward' When Lindsay Lohan Crashed Her 2006 Car Ride with Britney Spears

Paris Hilton said she and Lindsay Lohan were "having some drama" when the iconic photo was snapped in 2006

Paris Hilton is opening up about her relationship with Lindsay Lohan at the time the two stars were iconically photographed during a night out with Britney Spears.

During last week's episode of Hilton's podcast, This Is Paris, the Simple Life alum explained what was going on behind the scenes when the paparazzi snapped the infamous photo of her, Spears and Lohan grinning inside of a car in 2006.

The photo surprised fans who believed all three stars were feuding at the time, and the shot was dubbed "The Holy Trinity."

"That was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, at our friend's party, and we decided to leave to go home," Hilton explained of the photo on her podcast. "We were walking to the car and all the sudden got swarmed by tons of paparazzi. Just as we were walking to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. It was kind of awkward because we were having some drama."

Hilton, 40, said that as she and Spears, 39, were getting into the car, a paparazzi asked her about a video that had circulated in which Lohan claimed that Hilton hit her.

"At that moment I saw Lindsay walking towards us, and I said 'Why don't you just ask her?' " Hilton recalled. "And Lindsay said ... 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I'm 15.' It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward, you know, to be asked that question, and it was just weird how that whole thing happened."

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan | Credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage

"All of the sudden, I looked over, and she's in my car. We weren't getting along, so I was polite," Hilton added. "It was really hard just to even get out of there, because I couldn't see just with all the cameras."

The "Heartbeat" singer said that she and Lohan, 34, were previously "close friends" but things got complicated between the two.

"She did some things to really hurt me and betrayed my trust, and caused a lot of drama," Hilton claimed of the Mean Girls star. "So we weren't friends anymore, and it was kind of like this on and off friendship."

"But when I think about it now, we were just so young, immature. It was like high school drama, especially in the L.A. scene, and to live it out in public with the media constantly trying to stir things up and make things worse than they were. Back then, the media really enjoyed having girls feud with each other," she continued.

Back in 2019, Hilton hilariously recreated the famous photo using a fake "Queen Elizabeth" instead of Lohan and a Britney Spears impersonator in place of the "Toxic" singer.

Hilton posted her recreation to Twitter captioning the photos, "Oops… We Did It Again," a reference to Spears' 2000 single.