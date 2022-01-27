Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding weekend is documented on the two-episode finale of their Peacock series, Paris in Love

Paris Hilton Says Being Married to Carter Reum Is 'the Best Feeling' — 'I Love Being a Wife'

Paris Hilton couldn't be happier with married life.

The DJ and entrepreneur, 40, tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum in a three-day ceremony in November and then embarked on a lengthy honeymoon around the world. Two and a half months after the wedding weekend, she tells PEOPLE, "I love being a wife."

"We had the most amazing honeymoon for seven weeks around the world, but I'm so glad to be able to be at home with my husband," Hilton says. "It's the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person."

"Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us," she continues. "We've been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it's always felt like we're married. Only that it's felt I'm so excited for this next chapter in our life and to start a family together. [He's] my best friend so it feels so safe getting to grow together."

Hilton and Reum's entire wedding planning journey has been documented on their Peacock series Paris in Love, which concluded on Thursday with a two-episode wedding finale.

Reflecting on the special day, Hilton says the moment that stands out the most was saying her vows during the ceremony.

"I loved the moment during my wedding ceremony when I decided to go off from what I wrote in my vows and just spoke truly from the heart," she says. "It was such a pure moment. I decided to speak as honestly as I could about our love story."

"Seeing my husband crying while standing there at the altar and being so proud of our love together made me so sure I had chosen the right one forever," she adds.

She also dishes on old friend Kim Kardashian's attendance, confirming that the SKIMS mogul teased that the bouquet should go to her.

"Kim joked and asked me to throw her the bouquet but the whole evening was so much fun that I totally forgot to even do that part and never ended up throwing the bouquet," Hilton says. "I know that is such a tradition so I wish I would have done it."

Hilton adds that there were a few other "magical" moments, including the performances by Demi Lovato, Kim Petras, Diplo and Macy Gray, as well as the flash mob her husband organized.

"It was such a surprise and he had taken several dancing lessons rehearsing to get ready for it," she says.

Her wedding gown was also a surprise, though Hilton recalls that it was difficult keeping it that way.

"I did not want it photographed before I walked down the aisle so I could not go outside during the reception, because there were tons of helicopters, and drones were trying to take the first photo," she says. "Two people were caught with phones in their underwear."

As for any other surprises, Hilton teases, "I'm not going to say names, but I heard a few people getting very frisky in the portable bathrooms outside."