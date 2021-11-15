Paris Hilton Reflects on Whirlwind Wedding Weekend with Carter Reum: 'Found My Missing Piece'

After tying the knot Thursday in Los Angeles, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum celebrated with family and friends throughout the weekend

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum's wedding was a true fairytale.

After tying the knot Thursday in Los Angeles and celebrating throughout the weekend, Hilton, 40, reflected on the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram tribute Sunday.

"Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat. It was one of the most incredibly magic [sic] and loving feelings I've ever felt in my life," she wrote alongside photos from the ceremony.

"I had found my missing piece. To me, you're more than my husband. You're my best friend, my teacher, my lover, my confidant, and the father of our future children," she continued, addressing Reum, 40. "I am so proud to stand beside you as your wife. There was a piece of me that always felt I had to go on this journey of life by myself, but now I know the stars were just aligning for us to find each other again. I'm so excited for the future we will create together."

The date of Hilton and Reum's nuptials held special significance for the couple.

"11:11 has always been my favorite time of day," the Paris In Love star recently told Vogue. "It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles. This date is special to Carter and I — it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be."

Hilton began dating the entrepreneur in November 2019. They got engaged in February, when Reum popped the question on a private island.

Hilton has said she always knew Reum was "the one" for her.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you," she said while celebrating their one-year anniversary in 2020.