Paris Hilton Says It Was 'Very Hard' for Her Parents to Read Her New Book: 'So Emotional'

Paris Hilton may have revealed all in her new book, Paris: The Memoir, but those revelations weren't always easy for her parents to handle.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night, the Love Rush fragrance founder, 42, revealed that she was nervous for her parents to read "so much of the book."

"I talk about things I never told anyone. It was definitely very hard for my parents to read," said she said, of mom Kathy Hilton and dad Richard Hilton. "It's been very emotional. But I'm so, just proud to tell my story and to have made such a difference."

"People are realizing I'm not a dumb blonde, I'm just very good at pretending to be one," she said.

In her memoir, Paris opened up about everything from her past relationships to her traumatic time in a CEDU boarding school programs, in which she claimed she experienced sexual abuse.

One of the relationships Paris details is her relationship with modelJason Shaw,with whom she reveals she became pregnant with his child before pursuing an abortion.

"There was no happy little family at stake," she explains in the memoir. "That was not going to happen. Trying to continue that pregnancy with the physical and emotional issues I was dealing with at the time would have been a train wreck for everyone involved. At that moment in my life, I was in no way capable of being a mother. Denying that would have jeopardized the family I hoped to have in the future at a time when I was healthy and healed."

While her relationship with Shaw took place during the early days of The Simple Life, Paris details her younger years, including an inappropriate relationship she had with her eighth-grade teacher at a Catholic school.

According to Paris, her teacher often asked if her parents were home and one night when they weren't, he decided to come over. "I saw a late-model SUV idling at the top of the driveway," she writes. "I climbed into the passenger seat. Teacher pulled me into his arms and kissed me."

In the memoir, she also sheds new light on her infamous 2003 sex tape with then-boyfriend Rick Salomon. "I don't remember that much about the night he wanted to make a videotape while we made love," wrote Paris, per an excerpt published in The Times of London. "He had often said it was something he did with other women, but I felt weird and uncomfortable about it. I always told him, 'I can't. It's too embarrassing.'"

She continued, "He kept pushing. I kept making excuses."

And while Salomon promised that the tape would remain private between them, Hilton recalled the ultimatum he gave her: "He told me if I wouldn't do it, he could easily find someone who would."

"That was the worst thing I could think of — to be dumped by this grown man because I was a stupid kid who didn't know how to play grown-up games," she continued.

Paris is now in a much healthier relationship, with husband Carter Reum — whom she gushes about in her memoir.

The couple welcomed their son Phoenix Barron in February a surrogate. "I'm so in love with my little angel," she said on WWHL Thursday. "They say when you see your baby for the first time, you don't know really how it is until you actually experienced it and it's one of the most magical feelings in the world."

Paris: The Memoir is available now wherever books are sold.