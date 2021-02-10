Paris Hilton's Painting for Boyfriend Carter Reum's Birthday Was a 'Nod to Schitt's Creek'

Paris Hilton's 40th birthday gift to boyfriend Carter Reum was inspired by one of their favorite quarantine pastimes.

Hilton gifted her boyfriend a life-sized portrait of the two in celebration of his big day earlier this month, and a source tells PEOPLE the painting was a wink to the couple's latest television obsession.

"It's a nod to Schitt's Creek," says the source, pointing out that the show has "similar style paintings in the series."

"It's their favorite show they've binged during quarantine," adds the source.

The portrait was based on a photo of the two snapped by friend Paris Jackson two years ago. In the photo, Reum is seen giving Hilton, 39, a sweet kiss on the forehead.

"Among other birthday gifts, Paris had a painter from Paint Your Life paint her favorite picture ever taken of them," the source says. "It was taken at her parents' Christmas party in 2019."

The star "loved the photo so much that she had a huge painting made for their home," the source says. "It will be something they will treasure forever."

And the painting wasn't all. To further celebrate the occasion, "Paris hosted a small dinner for their family at their house," according to the source.

Over the weekend, Hilton posted an Instagram video surprising Reum, whom she's been dating since 2019, with the special painting.

"Happy Birthday my love! So excited to celebrate it again with you this year!" she wrote. "You light up my world, you are my everything and make me the happiest girl in the world every single day! I love the way you make me smile and feel and your magical kisses are everything!"

"You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day," she continued. "I love you forever my sweet, kind, handsome, romantic, brilliant #BirthdayBoy."

In addition to the sweet post, Hilton documented Reum's birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, complete with balloons spelling out his name and an intimate outdoor sushi dinner.

During a recent appearance on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast, Hilton called Reum her "dream guy," saying that she's "100 percent" sure he is the one for her.