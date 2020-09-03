"I feel like this is meant to be," says Paris Hilton of her boyfriend of nine months, Carter Reum

For Paris Hilton, there is one upside to the months-long pandemic.

"This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," the entrepreneur and DJ — who, pre-COVID-19, was traveling up to 250 days a year for work — tells PEOPLE. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"

That boyfriend would be Carter Reum, a 39-year-old businessman and family friend, whom Hilton, also 39, began dating in November. "I've known him for 15 years. Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

Especially considering that for a time, following the end of her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in 2018, Hilton, whose documentary This Is Paris premieres Sept. 14 on YouTube, wasn't sure if she'd ever find a perfect match. "After my last breakup, I thought I was going to be alone forever," she says. "I was like, I give up. I'll just focus on myself. I don't need anyone. So to have actually fallen in love, I just feel so grateful."

And after a series of toxic past relationships, (in the documentary, Hilton opens up about being abused by five ex-boyfriends), the former reality star says she has finally found the partnership she deserves.

"I don't think I was ready for it before," she says. "I just always wanted what my mom and dad have. They're best friends, he's so loyal. I was always looking for that, but I was looking in the wrong places."