Paris Hilton on How Her Documentary Helped Heal Her Trauma: 'I Don't Have Nightmares Anymore'

In her emotional 2020 documentary, the star opened up about alleged abuse she endured while attending boarding school in Utah

Paris Hilton has been on a path to healing since disclosing her past trauma in her 2020 documentary.

Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for the My Monday Morning series, Hilton detailed aspects of her weekly routine, including her current sleeping habits.

"I used to have very bad insomnia," said the Simple Life alum, 40. "But ever since I did my documentary and I've been doing all of my work for my cause to help the children, it's been so healing that I don't have nightmares anymore."

"For sleep, I probably need eight to 10 hours to feel really great the next day," she added. "My hours have changed so much; I used to be up so late at night and traveling 250 days out of the year and deejaying very late-night sets, so I used to wake up a lot later."

The DJ and businesswoman also shared what she's come to realize about herself since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I learned that I can stay home, that I don't need to be everywhere, because I've always been one of those people who needs to be everywhere and then I have FOMO," she said.

"I've learned that I don't need to be at every single event, I can just be at home," she continued. "Also, just getting so much work done with the technology we have available, I just feel like I've saved so much time. I can literally do 20 Zooms in one day, get a week's worth of work done in one day."

In her YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris, Hilton went into detail about the alleged abuse she suffered in boarding school in Utah and how her trauma carried over into adulthood. Since speaking out, she has been working to reform institutions that administer cruel psychiatric treatment to minors.

The star said the trauma resulted in her having "nightmares." "I wish I could bring a camera into my dreams and show you what it's like," she said in the film. "It's terrifying, and I relive that every night. I experienced it, and to this day I'm still traumatized."

During a recent appearance on Variety's Just for Variety podcast, Hilton reflected on how her perspective on wealth has changed over the years.

"Going through what I went through, I always saw money as freedom and independence, and not being controlled," she said. "And I think that's why I just had that as my focus in life. And now that I am so incredibly happy and in love in my personal life, I'm not really interested in billions anymore. I'm more interested in babies."