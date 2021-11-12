Nicole Richie reunited with longtime pal Paris Hilton at her wedding to venture capitalist Carter Reum almost 20 years after they lived The Simple Life

Paris Hilton Has Simple Life Reunion with Nicole Richie at Her Wedding to Husband Carter Reum

From the dairy farms of Arkansas to the glitz and glam of Hollywood, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's lifelong friendship is going strong.

The Simple Life stars reunited on Thursday as Hilton, 40, tied the knot with venture capitalist Carter Reum in Los Angeles, surrounded by friends and family.

The pair, who were seen laughing and smiling, posed together for a photo on the dance floor. Richie, 40, complemented Hilton's Ghalia Lav white bridal gown in a sheer black tiered sleeveless dress.

Hilton and Richie made their TV debut on Fox's 2003 reality series The Simple Life, which ended in 2007 on E! after five seasons. The show originally saw the pair bunking with the Leding family in Altus, Arkansas, where they experienced minimum wage labor and farm life for the first time.

Although Hilton and Richie infamously had a falling out in 2005, which played out on the show, they've since mended their friendship and even given fans hope for a potential Simple Life revival.

Thursday's nuptials were hosted at the Bel Air estate of the bride's late grandfather Barron Hilton.

Hilton wore three dresses throughout the festivities, including two Oscar de la Renta looks, while her bridal party (including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild as maid of honor and cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn as bridesmaids) wore pink Alice & Olivia gowns.

The bride walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and Kim Petras kicked off the ceremony with a cover of Hilton's own song "Stars Are Blind." Demi Lovato also performed a rendition of "I Will Always Love You" during the reception.

The wedding is just one part of a weekend of festivities, with two more upcoming parties that will be documented for Paris' new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock. (New episodes will drop every Thursday.)