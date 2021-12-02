Paris and Nicky Hilton Talk Mom Kathy's Evolution into a 'Pop Culture Icon' After Joining RHOBH

Kathy Hilton appeared on season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired earlier this year

During Thursday's episode of Paris in Love — Paris' Peacock reality series documenting her wedding to Carter Reum — the two sisters met up with their mom in Las Vegas, where all three sported coordinating Juicy Couture velour sweatsuits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Honey I invented Juicy. Okay, I am the OG Juicy girl. It's cute, right?" Kathy, 62, teased, while Paris, 40, replied, "Really cute."

"I love my mom. It's just so much fun to see her now because before she was very reserved, and now she's like, on fire," Paris added in a confessional. "She's so funny, just free, doesn't care, is just like whatever."

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and Nicky Hilton | Credit: Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

In her own confessional, Kathy similarly reflected on her recent evolution.

"Having children changed my whole life," she said. "Getting married very young, starting out in New York City without any family members or friends, I had to be a certain way. For so long, I was such a closed person and now I feel free. It's a good feeling."

Nicky, 38, credited much of the change to her being cast on the most recent season of RHOBH.

"Our mom has turned into this pop culture icon," said Nicky. "When she signed on to be a Housewife of Beverly Hills, she really rose to the occasion. She was herself and she is hysterical, and the public fell in love with her. And kudos to her."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Kathy Hilton Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo

Kathy, who quickly became a fan favorite on the Bravo series, has said she's not sure about whether she will appear in the next season.

"You know, I don't know what I'm doing tomorrow. I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don't right now," she told Entertainment Tonight last month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though they're supportive now, her daughters previously opened up about how the matriarch wasn't very forthcoming about her casting at first.

"My mom lied to us, pretended she wasn't doing it, wouldn't admit it," Paris said on an episode of her podcast, This Is Paris, back in March. "There's no way she would do this if there was not a pandemic happening and she wasn't so bored at home for the last year. There's no way she would have said yes. They've asked her every year."

"She's bored and she looks better than ever," Nicky, appearing as a guest, added. "And I feel like she's like, 'Why not?' "