The months leading up to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Nov. 11 wedding are now unfolding on her Peacock docuseries Paris in Love

Paris Hilton's Mom Kathy Says Carter Reum Should 'Stay in His Lane' During Wedding Planning

Paris Hilton is giving fans a true inside look at how her spectacular wedding took shape.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur and DJ wed venture capitalist Carter Reum in a lavish three-day extravaganza beginning on Nov. 11. The entire wedding planning journey is now unfolding on her Peacock docuseries Paris in Love, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on the streaming service.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In this week's episode, Paris was struggling to put all the details together as they neared the wedding date, so Reum, 40, decided to take charge, leading his sister to dub him the "groomzilla."

"I'm sorry that I'm the only one trying to drive the planning ship forward," he teased to his bride.

"Early days of wedding planning, I said you and your mom, my sister: 'You guys plan everything — tell me where to show up and what to wear, and then I'll leave it all to you guys,'" he continued. "And then tick tock, tick tock, the days, the weeks, the months went by, and that's when groomzilla had to step up to the plate."

"I just want to plan the most amazing wedding," Reum added.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mother of the bride Kathy Hilton took some issue with Reum's initiative, especially when she learned he had called their proposed venue, the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"He's gone ahead and called the Beverly Hills Hotel? I'm the mother of the bride," she told her daughter, who revealed that Reum had also booked the band and photographer.

"I mean, I'm just being honest with you, this man's an octopus — he's got his mitts in everything," said Kathy, 62.

"I don't know if Paris understands, it is traditionally the mother of the bride that handles her daughter's wedding," she added to the cameras.

When Kathy said she and Paris would meet with the wedding planner "alone," Paris noted that her "groomzilla" would want to be there.

"No, you're joking, right?" Kathy replied. "I'm the final call — whoever writes the check. I mean, do you know what I'm saying? This is like, my wedding too. How do you think it makes me look and feel when the son-in-law-to-be has already called over there?"

paris and kathy hilton Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

"He also was nervous that I'm going to get how I am — like a runaway bride. I feel like he is maybe scared of that," Paris then admitted.

"He very well could be," Kathy said. "I think he just needs to chill a little bit and just explain for him to stay in his lane."

To the cameras, Paris said, "I love my mom, but I don't know how she's got it in her mind that my wedding is her wedding. I don't want to be mean and hurt her feelings, but like, I'm the bride, you're the mother of the bride."

"You stay in your lane, miss," she joked.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While Reum may have been a groomzilla, he affectionately called Paris the "absentee bride" when they were hammering out some of the details. Later in their conversation, Paris brought up her talk with Kathy and the comments about him staying in his lane.

"Well, the thing is, I'm happy to stay in my lane. We just need you and your mom to get into a vehicle and start moving in your lane. And that lane seems like there's a car accident and no cars are getting through," he joked.

"I'll tap her in, tell her Carter will stay in his lane," he added. "I just need someone else to go in the lane to start doing stuff."