Paris Hilton Is Ready to Share Her Journey to Icon Status and a Billion-Dollar Empire in 'Paris: The Memoir'

Paris Hilton is turning yet another page in her multi-faceted life story.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the cover of the socialite–turned–businesswoman's upcoming Paris: The Memoir, in which The Simple Life star promises to open up about her not-so-simple life experiences with "courage, honesty and humor."

Per a press release, "Paris Hilton is ready to take stock, place it all in context, and share her story with the world," the description continues. "Separating the creation from the creator, the brand from the ambassador, Paris: The Memoir strips away all we thought we knew about a celebrity icon, taking us back to a privileged childhood lived through the lens of undiagnosed ADHD and teenage rebellion that triggered a panicked — and perilous — decision by her parents to send her away."

Hilton, 40, will also be "recounting her perilous journey through pre-#METOO sexual politics with grace, dignity and just the right amount of sass."

"Most importantly, Paris shows us her path to peace while she challenges us to question our role in her story and in our own," the synopsis concludes. "Welcome to PARIS."

Hilton's memoir will be released under Dey Street Books, which is an imprint of William Morrow. She joins a star-studded publishing list that includes Kelly Ripa, Gabrielle Union and Dave Grohl.

Hilton's book release comes after she's experienced a series of major personal and professional changes. Previously, the DJ starred in the 2020 documentary This Is Paris, which heavily detailed the alleged abuse she endured while attending Provo Canyon School in Utah. She later testified against the school in court and, in doing so, helped pass a bill calling to reform institutions of this caliber.

Hilton also got married to Carter Reum in November 2021. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a star-studded bash.

To commemorate the occasion, Hilton recently released her 29th fragrance Love Rush. "I just wanted something that was very romantic and reminded me of love ... and something that was going to be really memorable and just give you that feeling of forever love," she told PEOPLE of the scent.

Looking ahead, Hilton is now undergoing IVF so the couple can start a family together.

"My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023," she said this week in an Instagram Story. "IVF is always a journey for everything but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!"

Hilton added, "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023!"

Paris: The Memoir will be released on March 14, 2023.