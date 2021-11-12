Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Star-Studded Los Angeles Ceremony

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum wed at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday

Paris Hilton is married!

The entrepreneur and DJ tied the knot with fiancé Carter Reum at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The bride exchanged vows with venture capitalist Reum, 40, as family and friends including Kim Kardashian West, Kyle Richards and Paula Abdul looked on.

"My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝," Hilton captioned a photo in her wedding gown, adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum.

In true Hilton fashion, the wedding festivities will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the reality star's new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock. (New episodes will drop every Thursday.)

"I wanted fans to see that I found my Prince Charming and my happy fairytale wedding," Hilton, 40, recently told Jimmy Fallon.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The couple, who got engaged in February after a romantic beachside proposal, started dating in November 2019 after being reconnected through friends.

"We just had this incredible chemistry," Hilton told PEOPLE in 2020. "We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."