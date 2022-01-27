Paris Hilton Explains How She Buried the Hatchet with Lindsay Lohan: 'We're Grown-ups Now'

It's all good between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday with her mom Kathy Hilton, the 40-year-old star of Paris In Love opened up about where she stands with her old friend.

Smiling, Paris said, "I just feel like we're grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We're not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good."

Of their recent reconciliation, Paris said she reached out to the Lohan, 35, after she got engaged to fiancé Bader Shammas in late November 2021. Paris and husband Carter Reum tied the knot in November.

"I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, and I just said congratulations," Paris explained.

"And that broke the ice," Cohen, 53. interjected. "That's great."

"No bad vibes," the Stars are Blind singer agreed.

Paris previously revealed that she wished Lohan well after hearing the happy news in a December episode of her This is Paris podcast.

"I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her," she said of reaching out.

The reality star went on to reference "the Holy Trinity" — Britney Spears, Lohan, and herself — and how they've all come so far since that iconic car photo of the three of them made headlines in 2006.

"It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," Paris said. "I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

"And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it's something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust… and that's just an amazing feeling," she added.

The entrepreneur and DJ, who wed venture capitalist Carter Reum on Nov. 11 in a three-day star-studded extravaganza, previously told PEOPLE that being married is the "most magical feeling in the world."