Paris Hilton Kisses New Boyfriend Carter Reum at Golden Globes Afterparty

Paris Hilton has a new man in her life!

The heiress, 38, kept close to date Carter Reum as she made her rounds at the Golden Globes afterparties on Sunday night. The two were spotted dancing and sharing a kiss at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Reum is Hilton’s boyfriend, adding, “They are dating and happy.”

A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum, 38, is an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. Together, they were listed in Inc. Magazine’s 500 fasting growing private companies in America.

Hilton’s glitzy night with Reum marked her first public outing with a date since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018.

Hilton and Zylka announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after Zylka proposed in Aspen, Colorado, on a ski trip during New Year’s weekend. The actor gave her a stunning 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.

The two were engaged for 11 months before calling it off.

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”

Hilton later addressed the breakup during an interview on The Talk, admitting that marrying Zylka would not have been the “right decision.”

“I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” Hilton said. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance…and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

She continued, “But I wish him the best and one day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I’m just focused on myself and my work.”