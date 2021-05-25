Paris Hilton Kisses Fiancé Carter Reum While Posing with Huge Ring Balloon: 'Diamond Goals'

"Tell us you’re excited to be engaged without telling us you’re excited to be engaged," the This is Paris podcast host captioned the cute shot

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are rock solid!

On Monday, the star, 40, posted a cozy photo with her fiancé, smooching the 40-year-old venture capitalist on the cheek as they posed with a massive diamond ring-shaped balloon. Reum smiled at the camera, and a "congratulations" banner was displayed over the fireplace behind them.

"Tell us you're excited to be engaged without telling us you're excited to be engaged... 😹💕💍 #ThatsHot #DiamondGoals 💎😍" Hilton captioned the cute shot on Instagram.

Hilton's engagement ring is certainly diamond goals. Reum popped the question with a one-of-a-kind, mega-carat emerald-cut engagement ring designed by jeweler Jean Dousset, the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier. The couple got engaged on Feb. 13 while celebrating her birthday on a private island.

Paris Hilton Engagement ring Credit: On Air with Ryan Seacrest

The This Is Paris podcast host has since revealed that the inspiration behind her sparkler was "the Grand Palais in Paris."

"It has a beautiful love story," she said of the jewelry piece during an appearance on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. "It's called The Paris."

"I'm so obsessed with it … it has like 15 diamonds going around and then inside it has a 'P' with a sapphire,'" she added.

The heiress and the entrepreneur began dating in late 2019. Now, Hilton is looking forward to introducing fans to her fiancé with the upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love. The new show marks the reality TV veteran's return to her roots after many years away from the small screen.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Credit: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In conversation with Jason Gay for The Wall Street Journal's The Future of Everything Festival on May 12, the star said it "definitely" took some convincing to do another reality series, but that the time feels right.

"It's been years and years of people offering me different shows and sending me different concepts and I've turned everything down. But for this, I feel that after my documentary, it just ended in a way that really didn't have an ending," Hilton said of her 2020 YouTube Originals documentary, This Is Paris.

She continued: "I was in such a different point in my life, even though it was only like, a year and a half ago. But, I was single, I was kind of sad and just not in a good place. And now I've just never been happier."

"I really want my fans and everyone to see that I did finally get my happy, fairytale ending and just showing the next part of my life," Hilton said.