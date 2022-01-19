"Funny guys are awesome because they just always make you laugh and put you in a good mood," Paris Hilton said of Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson

Paris Hilton Thinks Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are 'So Cute' Together: 'Happy to See Her Happy'

Paris Hilton is giving Kim Kardashian's new romance with Pete Davidson her stamp of approval.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, the Paris in Love star was asked of her thoughts on Kardashian's blossoming relationship with Davidson.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so happy to see her happy. She just looks so beautiful and smiling and I think they're just so cute together," Hilton, 40, said. "Funny guys are awesome because they just always make you laugh and put you in a good mood and good vibes. It's really cute."

Hilton and Kardashian have been friends for years. Kardashian also attended Hilton's recent wedding to husband Carter Reum.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, first made headlines for sharing a kiss in an October 2021 Saturday Night Live sketch, in which they played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin. Then, they were seen later that month holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Kardashian and Davidson recently enjoyed a tropical getaway in the Bahamas.

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," a source said. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

kim kardashian; pete davidson Credit: Getty (2)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It's "very hard" for West to see the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has found happiness with Davidson, a source previously told PEOPLE.

"This is something [West] has struggled with since Kim started dating Pete. He never pretended he was happy about it," the source added. "He doesn't want Kim to date Pete. Or anyone else."