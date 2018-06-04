Paris Hilton Explores the Complexities of Internet Fame in New Show Hollywood Love Story

Social media stardom isn’t all it’s cracked out to be.

In an exclusive trailer for Paris Hilton‘s upcoming show Hollywood Love Story, the star explores the dark side of internet fame.

“Who are you without your followers?” Hilton says in the clip. “Can you handle the limelight?

As Hilton speaks, a montage of young social-media users express their desire to make it big.

“I want to be tabloid famous,” says one, while another dubs themselves the “next Michael Jackson.”

Paris Hilton Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The show follows a group of aspiring social media stars as they try to rack up their followers while navigating the complexities of their online lives.

“My life is miserable,” one subject says in the clip. “I don’t want to be like this.”

Hilton’s new show comes as the star is busy planning her wedding with fiancé Chris Zylka. She recently told PEOPLE she’s already picked out her Disney princess-inspired wedding dress.

“It is so iconic and I can’t wait for everyone to see. Right now we’re custom making it so it is going to be really special,” she said. “We looked at a lot of different options because I am friends with so many incredible designers who are so talented. So it was a really hard choice!”

And while Hilton, 37, is keeping most of the wedding details on lock, her mom did reveal the venue where the couple will say their vows.

“I will say she is getting married at our church where her father and I were married — the Good Shepherd Church — so it’s very special,” Kathy Hilton told PEOPLE. “Beautiful, beautiful. It is our family [church]. My mother used to go every morning at six. My father-in-law would go every morning at six. So it’s very meaningful.”

Hollywood Love Story premieres July 11 on Viceland.