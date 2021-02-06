Surprise! Paris Hilton Gifts Boyfriend Carter Reum a Life-Sized Portrait of the Couple on His Birthday

"You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day," Paris Hilton said

Paris Hilton is celebrating her boyfriend Carter Reum's 40th birthday with a special gift.

The 39-year-old DJ and heiress shared a video on Instagram Friday showing her surprising Reum with a life-sized portrait of the couple. "I have a surprise for you," Hilton says in the video, to which he replies, "Alright, I can't wait to check it out — should I cover my eyes here?"

When the This Is Paris podcast host guides him to the painting and instructs him to open his eyes, Reum lights up with a big smile, telling his girlfriend, "That is so awesome."

"We have to find the perfect wall for this," he adds.

In the caption, Hilton penned a touching tribute to Reum, who she started dating in 2019.

"Happy Birthday my love!😍 So excited to celebrate it again with you this year! 🥳 You light up my world, you are my everything and make me the happiest girl in the world every single day!" she wrote. "I love the way you make me smile and feel and your magical kisses are everything! 🥰."

"You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day," she continued. "I love you forever my sweet, kind, handsome, romantic, brilliant #BirthdayBoy! 🎈🎂🤴🏻🎈."

In addition to the sweet post, Hilton documented Carter's birthday celebration, complete with balloons spelling out his name and an intimate outdoor sushi dinner.

Last month, Hilton revealed on an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she's started in vitro fertilization (IVF) with Reum and praised the businessman for being "so supportive" throughout the process.

According to Hilton, she started looking into IVF because it was "the only way" she could ensure that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton shared, explaining longtime friend Kim Kardashian West — who welcomed two children via surrogate — was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."

"I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor," Hilton said.

In the interview, Hilton also called Reum her "dream guy," saying that she's "100 percent" sure he is the one for her.