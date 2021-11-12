The newlyweds tied the knot in Los Angeles on Thursday surrounded by family and friends

Paris Hilton Explains the 'Special' Way Her Love of 11:11 Ties Into Carter Reum Wedding

The date of Paris Hilton's wedding to her husband Carter Reum was no coincidence.

Hilton and Reum, both 40, were surrounded by family and friends when they wed in Los Angeles at her grandfather's former estate on Thursday. In fact, the exact date of the Nov. 11 ceremony is connected to something Hilton cherishes deeply.

"11:11 has always been my favorite time of day," the DJ and businesswoman told Vogue.

"It's my reminder to make a wish and be open to miracles," she continued. "This date is special to Carter and I — it represents our love story, which both of us knew was meant to be."

The special time and date also inspired the name of Hilton's newest business endeavor, 11:11 Media.

"On top of wedding planning, I launched my new media company, 11:11 Media, this year and am in the process of filming and producing a TV show with Peacock called Paris in Love," she said. "Thankfully, my mom and groom had a lot of opinions on the planning, so I let them take the reins."

Hilton has spoken about her affinity for 11:11 in the past. Last month, her frequent tweets about "11:11" led a fan to believe "a bot" hacked her account.

"Nope, not a 🤖 lol 😹 It's me," the Simple Life alum replied. "I'm obsessed with 11:11 😍 Make A Wish."

Hilton and Reum, who started dating in 2019, got engaged in February. The romantic beachside proposal occurred days before her 40th birthday.

"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever."

Ahead of their wedding, Hilton said building her future with Reum is "the most exciting chapter of my life."