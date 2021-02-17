Paris Hilton Is Engaged to Boyfriend Carter Reum: 'I'm Excited for Our Next Chapter'

"I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," entrepreneur Carter Reum says of Paris Hilton, who revealed the news of their engagement on her birthday

Paris Hilton is engaged!

PEOPLE confirms the entrepreneur and DJ got engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 after more than a year of dating. News of their engagement comes on Hilton's 40th birthday.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton says. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

Adds Reum, 40: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Carter Reum | Credit: courtesy paris hilton

Reum popped the question — with a ring designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier — while the couple was celebrating Hilton's birthday on a private island. For the milestone moment, Hilton donned a Retrofete dress and a Loschy crown while Reum sported an all-white suit.

After he got down on one knee, the lovebirds enjoyed an intimate celebration with family members, including Hilton's sister, Nicky Hilton, and Reum's brother, Courtney Reum.

Image zoom Paris, Barron and Nicky Hilton | Credit: courtesy paris hilton

A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum started venture capital firm M13. The Chicago native, who attended Columbia University, is also an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside brother Courtney.

"Paris is so excited, and her friends and family are just thrilled for her. Carter is a great guy and after everything she's been through, the stable kind of love he brings to her life is what she deserves. She's sure he's the one," a source tells PEOPLE of Hilton, who will discuss her engagement on Monday's premiere episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris.

Over the holidays, Hilton raved about Reum on social media, even sharing a tribute on their 13-month anniversary. "You make me feel like I'm in a Disney Fairytale. I love being your Princess! 👸🏼 Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever dreamed up a love so perfect and special! You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I'm so happy and grateful that I was custom-made for you and you for me," Hilton wrote on Instagram in late December.

"Ever since the moment we locked eyes, I knew there was something special about you. And then when we had our electric kisses on the tennis court I saw that I was exactly right! I will always be so grateful that I went to the Hamptons for Thanksgiving. I know for a fact this all happened for a reason. I love everything about you and everything you have done for me. You have changed my life in so many ways and made me become the woman I was always meant to be. And I have never felt happier or more alive," she shared. "I'm addicted to you in every single way! Being in your arms is the only place I want to be. I love you so much and I promise to always love you, respect you, be loyal to you and make you feel like the luckiest guy in the world every single day for the rest of your life! I love you!"

Opening up about her relationship with Reum, Hilton exclusively told PEOPLE in September that the pair had "gotten so close" over the past year.

"This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," explained Hilton, who traveled up to 250 days a year for work before the pandemic. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"