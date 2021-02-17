Paris Hilton and Fiancé Carter Reum's Most Romantic Photos
The entrepreneur and DJ got engaged to her boyfriend on Feb. 13 after 14 months of dating — and the happy couple are set to wed on Nov. 11
Love Is in the Air
Reum planted a sweet kiss on his fiancée's forehead at an event which the heiress DJ'd in September at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. The pair have been busy planning their nuptials, which will be filmed for their upcoming Peacock docuseries, Paris in Love.
Red Carpet Ready
The pair got glammed up for a dinner party ahead of the Oscars and made sure to document the occasion with a video of them posing for photos together.
Safari Sunrise
Reflecting on their summer travels and 19-month-anniversary, Paris wrote a sweet tribute to her fiancé on Instagram. "This past month has been a wild journey traveling around the world. 💞 I'm so grateful that I found a lifelong partner that I can go on new adventures and pursue new opportunities with," she wrote. "Not only do you allow me to be 100% me all the time, but you pick me up when I'm down and raise me up even higher when I'm up. Thank you for all that you do and all that you are. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you. 😘🥰 " She continued, "You are my other half and I love you for it. ✨👸🏼🤴🏻✨💖 Happy 19th month anniversary to my best friend and love of my life! #Soulmate ❤️#TwinFlame 🔥🔥."
Lovers' Lagoon
"Lovers in Paradise..." Hilton captioned a sultry snap of the pair enjoying a boat ride while on vacation in Corsica over the summer.
Magic Moments
Standing beside an infinity pool, the loved-up pair posed against a beautiful sunset backdrop together in May. "Pink sunsets 💓🌅 are what life is about.💕✨ So excited to spend each one with you, my love.😍💓," the reality TV star wrote.
They're Engaged!
Paris Hilton is engaged and "sliving" her best life with her fiancé Carter Reum — and yes, it goes without saying, That's Hot. The pair, who have been dating since Thanksgiving 2019, shared the happy news on Hilton's 40th birthday, Feb. 16, 2021.
The Big Moment
Reum popped the question just ahead of Valentine's Day, proposing with a ring designed by Louis Cartier's great-grandson, Jean Dousset. The proposal took place on a private island, where the pair were celebrating Hilton's birthday with her family.
Forever Love
"When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. 💫," Hilton captioned her Instagram reveal. "My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. ✨" More photos of the proposal are available on her website, ParisHilton.com.
Putting the Time In
"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton told PEOPLE of spending quality time with her fiancé in quarantine. "I'm excited for our next chapter."
Looking Ahead
Reum, 40, echoed her sentiment: "I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner. She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."
Happy Hearts
Just before Valentine's Day, Hilton released a music video for her 2006 song "Heartbeat," with Reum making a cameo at the end.
"It describes the way I feel for him so much that I was like, 'I have to do a music video,' " Hilton told Paper. "I thought it'd be perfect to release around Valentine's Day, just as a celebration of finally having true love."
Support System
The entrepreneur and author was by Hilton's side earlier this month when she gave testimony in Utah against Provo Canyon School, the boarding school whose staff members she has accused of inflicting emotional, physical and psychological abuse on her during her stay as a teenager.
A Special Gift
For Reum's 40th birthday, Hilton commissioned a painting of her favorite photograph of the couple from Paint Your Life.
Sweet Surprise
The reality star captured the moment when she revealed the painting to Reum for his birthday on video.
Home Is Where the Heart Is
Celebrating their 14-month anniversary, Hilton paid tribute to her love, sharing a heartfelt message about how grateful she is to have found him.
"When you look into my eyes my heart melts. Nothing else exists in my mind, except you and me. When you kiss me time stops. Every day with you feels like a dream come true! I love you so much! [...] You are my forever home and there's no place I would rather be," she wrote in part.
The Greatest Gift
No mistletoe necessary! The couple shared a smooch beside their glam Christmas tree a few weeks before the holiday.
Island Life
The lovebirds rang in the New Year with a Caribbean getaway to Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Vacation Vibes
The two looked loved-up while posing for photos on a yacht during the tropical trip.
A Fairytale Romance
To celebrate 13 months together, Hilton dedicated a sweet tribute to her love.
"You make me feel like I'm in a Disney Fairytale. I love being your Princess! 👸🏼" she began her post. "Never in my wildest dreams could I have ever dreamed up a love so perfect and special! You are truly my dream come true! My dream guy forever and I'm so happy and grateful that I was custom-made for you and you for me. ⚡️🤴🏻👸🏼⚡️ Ever since the moment we locked eyes, I knew there was something special about you. And then when we had our electric kisses on the tennis court I saw that I was exactly right! I will always be so grateful that I went to the Hamptons for Thanksgiving. I know for a fact this all happened for a reason. I love everything about you and everything you have done for me. You have changed my life in so many ways and made me become the woman I was always meant to be. And I have never felt happier or more alive. I'm addicted to you in every single way! Being in your arms is the only place I want to be. I love you so much and I promise to always love you, respect you, be loyal to you and make you feel like the luckiest guy in the world every single day for the rest of your life! I love you!"
Crafty Captures
A year into their relationship, Hilton made a digital collage for her love to celebrate some of their most special moments together. "Making memories with you is my favorite thing to do!" she captioned the photos.
Sing It
The singer serenaded her love with her single "I Blame You" in October 2020 before bringing him in for a kiss.
Smooth Sailing
"One day you will kiss someone and know those are the lips you want to kiss forever," Hilton captioned a sultry shot of her and Reum embracing on a boat in August 2020.
Lake Date
The couple wore matching hats to soak up some sun on a boat in Michigan last August.
Quality Time
The duo enjoyed a romantic weekend away in the Hamptons in June 2020.
Glammed Up
The lovebirds posed for a few mirror selfies while staying at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in February 2020.