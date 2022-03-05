Paris Hilton paid tribute to her great aunt Elizabeth Taylor, sharing a childhood throwback of herself and the late screen legend

Paris Hilton Shares Rare Childhood Throwback with Aunt Elizabeth Taylor: 'It's All About Hope'

Paris Hilton has been surrounded by icons since childhood.

The Paris in Love star, 41, blessed her 18.1 million Instagram followers Friday with a rare throwback photo of herself as a kid, posing with her father Rick Hilton and her great aunt, late screen legend Elizabeth Taylor.

"As the icon Elizabeth Taylor once said, 'It's all about hope, kindness and a connection with one another,'" Hilton captioned the photo.

Her great uncle Conrad Hilton Jr. was Taylor's first husband when they were married for eight months from 1950 to 1951. Conrad Jr. died of a heart attack in 1969 and Taylor, who went on to remarry six times, died at age 79 of congestive heart failure in 2011.

Paris paid tribute to the Cleopatra star at the time. "So sad to hear about Elizabeth Taylor. She was so beautiful, such an inspiration and an icon," she wrote on Twitter.

"She was an amazing humanitarian and brought smiles to everyone around the world," Paris added. "She was always so sweet to me and I will really miss her."

The Simple Life alum also cited Taylor as one of the inspirations for her career when she released her 2014 fragrance, With Love, Paris Hilton. "I grew up with her," she told the Daily Mail.

"Elizabeth was such a glamorous and stylish woman. From a young age I looked up to her and what she accomplished," Paris mused. "I admire how she lived her life to the fullest and was also a smart business woman."