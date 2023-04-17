Paris Hilton Credits 'Bubble Baths Every Night' for Her Spark with Husband Carter Reum: 'Such Good Lovers'

"We never leave the house. We basically cuddle, kiss and play with baby P," the father of newborn son Phoenix said on Monday's episode of the I Am Paris podcast

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on April 17, 2023 08:28 PM
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Splish, splash, they're constantly taking a bath.

On Monday's episode of her I Am Paris podcast, Paris Hilton and her guest, husband Carter Reum, shared that they love to relax in the tub together on the regular.

"People don't realize how much we cuddle and kiss," said Reum, 42, with whom Hilton welcomed son Phoenix in January. "We're like, serious cuddling and kissers. It's our favorite things. We never leave the house. We basically cuddle, kiss and play with baby P."

"And bubble baths every night!" Hilton, 42, added.

The venture capitalist agreed. "We're very habitual bubble bath users," he said.

Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
courtesy Paris hilton

Reum recounted a few more the simple pleasures he and the heiress enjoy.

"We dance while we're doing taco Tuesdays, kiss in the bath, we help each other on work stuff," he said. "We support each other. And there is a reason why on my credit card it says: 'luckiest man alive.' Sometimes people have to be reminded of how lucky they are. I wake up every single day, going, I am the literally luckiest man alive because I still don't know why you chose me."

Reum thought he and Hilton "truly just make each other the best version of ourselves," as well as being "such good lovers and friends and teammates and parents to baby P."

Hilton said she felt equally fortunate. "I feel so lucky to have found you at the perfect time," the "Stars Are Blind" singer continued. "You're just the best."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix's Name Connects to Feeling of 'Transforming' Through Motherhood

The Paris: The Memoir author married Reum in November 2021 after two years of dating.

Now, the couple commemorate the anniversary with monthly gifts. Hilton and Reum each brought objects that remind them of one another on Monday's episode of This Is Paris, and the deejay chose a diamond that her husband gave her for "one of our monthiversaries."

"This just reminds me of what beautiful gifts that you give and you have very good taste and you're very generous and sweet," Hilton gushed.

Reum wondered, "Are these hints for next month's anniversary?"

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 17: Paris Hilton is seen on August 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Hilton didn't beat around the bush. "It's almost here, a couple days," she said. "If you're thinking of any gift ideas, I like this, Chanel…"

Gifts aside, the Simple Life alum said she's never had a "partnership, friendship, relationship" like the one she has with Reum.

"We are one," Hilton said on her podcast. "And we're a team and we're always going to be together and [I'm] just like no longer afraid because I just know that you got me. You'll always watch after me."

