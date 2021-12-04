Paris Hilton Congratulates Lindsay Lohan on Her Engagement: 'I Am Genuinely Very Happy for Her'

Paris Hilton has nothing but love for Lindsay Lohan.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 40, took a moment to congratulate the Mean Girls star on her recent engagement to Bader Shammas during the Friday episode of her This is Paris podcast.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," Hilton said. "And I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The Paris in Love star went on to reference "the Holy Trinity" — Britney Spears, Lohan, 35, and herself — and how they've all come so far since that iconic car photo of the three of them made the rounds in 2006.

"It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks," Hilton continued. "I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives."

"And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it's something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust… and that's just an amazing feeling," she added.

Hilton, who wed venture capitalist Carter Reum on Nov. 11, also gave listeners a few details about her and Reum's relaxing tropical honeymoon.

"We're on our honeymoon right now. We're on this beautiful private island, at a private estate, so it's just so nice to be us two here, alone, getting to spend time with each other," she shared, adding that the couple has been focusing on taking a step back from their respective businesses and busy work schedules to enjoy each other's company.

Shortly after Hilton and Reum, 40, tied the knot in a three-day star-studded extravaganza, the entrepreneur and DJ told PEOPLE that being married is the "most magical feeling in the world."