Paris Hilton Confesses She Stole Her Signature 'That's Hot' Catchphrase from Sister Nicky

The DJ reveals the origins of her favorite 2000s phrase in Paris: The Memoir

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on March 14, 2023 10:00 AM
EXCLUSIVE ALL ROUND - ** IN THE UK: WEB: 350 GBP SET FEE ** ** PRINT AND ALL OTHER TERRITORIES PLEASE CALL FOR PRICING ** Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock (13496965bc) EXCLUSIVE - Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild EXCLUSIVE - Kathy Hilton, Kyle and Kim Richards and daughters host baby shower for Brooke Brinson Wiederhorn at Hilton Bel Air home, Los Angeles, California, USA - 22 Oct 2022
Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Although Paris Hilton has moved onto "sliving," her name will always be synonymous with "That's hot."

But in her new book Paris: The Memoir, the 42-year-old heiress reveals she actually first heard the phrase from her younger sister Nicky Hilton in middle school.

"At some point, I heard Nicky say 'That's hot,' and it resonated with me," the "Stars Are Blind" singer writes. "I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it. It's such a great statement, isn't it? Positive. Unpretentious. The word hot is evocative; there's energy in it."

Hilton saw "That's hot" as "a little positive affirmation."

"Suddenly there seemed to be a lot of things in my world that deserved this little accolade, and I recorded them faithfully in my diary," she writes. "Mom got me markers with glitter in them. That's hot. We learned how to diagram sentences. That's hot. Nicole [Richie] is sleeping over the whole weekend. That's hot."

Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton
Dey Street Books

Before Hilton took the phrase global, it caught on at her school.

"Pretty soon all the kids in my class were saying, 'That's hot,'" the mom of newborn son Phoenix writes. "Like I made 'fetch' happen!"

After season 2 of The Simple Life, Hilton decided to trademark "That's hot."

"I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with it; I only knew I didn't want anyone else to get there first," the businesswoman writes.

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Reveals Mom Kathy Hilton Didn't Know About Son Phoenix Until He Was 'Over a Week Old'

In recent years, Hilton transitioned to using "sliving" in place of "That's hot."

"Sliving is a word I invented a few years ago at a Halloween party. I started to say 'slaying' but took a sharp left toward 'living your best life,' and 'sliving' came out," she explains in Paris. "We all died laughing, but I was thinking, That's a great word. Ima trademark that s--- like yesterday."

The House of Wax actress admits she might have been "slightly tipsy" when she made that decision.

Still, she writes, "It is a great word! It's a movement and a lifestyle."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paris: The Memoir is out now.

Related Articles
Paris Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022, Paris The Memoir by Paris Hilton
The Biggest Revelations from Paris Hilton's New Memoir, Including How Demi Lovato Helped Her Overcome Trauma
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Says She Once Snuck Teenage Khloé Kardashian into a Club: 'Your Name Is Betsey Johnson'
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Says Mom Kathy Hilton Is 'Obsessed' with Visiting Baby Son Phoenix 'Unannounced'
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Paris Hilton's Baby Boy Phoenix Barron
International influencer and star of “Paris in Love,” Paris Hilton makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Thursday, January 27.
Ellen DeGeneres Shows She Guessed Paris Hilton's Baby Name Last Year: 'What Do I Win? A Hotel?'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
ZACH SHALLCROSS
Bachelor Zach Shallcross Dumps Woman Recovering from COVID Because Time Apart Jeopardized Their Connection
JID
J.I.D Wants to Turn His Life Into a Movie: 'My Memory Is Damn Near Impeccable'
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party — See Pics
Miley Cyrus has released “Flowers” the first single from her forthcoming eighth studio album Endless Summer
Famous Break Up Songs — and Who They're About
EMinem, Hailie Jade
All About Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott
Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson arrive at the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband? All About Jamie Watson
LOS ANGELES - 1980: Actress Sally Field poses for a portrait in 1980 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry Langdon/Getty Images)
Sally Field's Life in Photos
401611 76: (L to R) Singers Pink, Christina Aguilera and Mya hold their Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for "Lady Marmalade" award backstage during the 44th Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center February 27, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
A History of Christina Aguilera and Pink's Relationship Through the Years
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore attend the after party for the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at NeueHouse on July 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' Relationship: A Look Back
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's Relationship Timeline