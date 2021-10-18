Paris Hilton Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Alice in Wonderland-Themed Bridal Shower
Paris Hilton continued the celebrations ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Carter Reum
Paris Hilton is being showered with love!
The 40-year-old reality star was honored ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Carter Reum with an Alice and Wonderland-themed bridal shower, sharing snaps from the special event to Instagam Sunday.
Co-hosted by her mom Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton and friend Tina Chen Craig at Kathy's home over the weekend, guests walked into Wonderland with oversized floral décor and a Mad Hatter greeting them at the door. Paris' aunt Kyle Richards was in attendance, as were her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff.
Playing into the fantasy theme — which Paris teased by sharing two throwback photos of herself dressed up as Alice to her Instagram Story — details included Wonderland-inspired frosted cookies and a cake with the bride and groom's names. Making the occasion even more festive, there was a champagne vending machine, and plenty of red, white and pink roses (a nod to the classic children's book) throughout.
RELATED: Paris Hilton and Fiancé Carter Reum Jet Off to Las Vegas for Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Party
The heiress and DJ was all smiles when she walked into the event, wearing a white floral midi dress and carrying two of her dogs as she posed for photos.
In an Instagram Live Craig posted to her page with the Hilton sisters, the bride-to-be said she was "gonna go to London for my honeymoon" and that she would be wearing 11 dresses on her big day.
Two weeks ago, the Cooking with Paris host and Reum, 40, escape to Las Vegas with a group of close friends and family for the couple's joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
After arriving on a private plane, a red Rolls Royce led a fleet of town cars waiting to pick up the group from the airport. They later shuttled in a party limo to the immersive party experience Area 15, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, later making their way to Zouk Nightclub for the last fling before the ring.
"I can't wait to marry you, my best friend" she wrote of a reel from the trip.
The Cooking with Paris host got engaged to Reum in February when he popped the question on a private island, surrounded by their families. Reum, a close friend of the Hilton family, knew Paris for 15 years before they were first romantically linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.
She previously told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a chance to build their relationship, since she was previously traveling up to 250 days a year as a DJ and entrepreneur.
"This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," Paris said in September. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"