Paris Hilton Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Alice in Wonderland-Themed Bridal Shower

Paris Hilton is being showered with love!

The 40-year-old reality star was honored ahead of her upcoming wedding to fiancé Carter Reum with an Alice and Wonderland-themed bridal shower, sharing snaps from the special event to Instagam Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Paris Hilton Bridal Shower Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

Playing into the fantasy theme — which Paris teased by sharing two throwback photos of herself dressed up as Alice to her Instagram Story — details included Wonderland-inspired frosted cookies and a cake with the bride and groom's names. Making the occasion even more festive, there was a champagne vending machine, and plenty of red, white and pink roses (a nod to the classic children's book) throughout.

Paris Hilton Bridal Shower Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

The heiress and DJ was all smiles when she walked into the event, wearing a white floral midi dress and carrying two of her dogs as she posed for photos.

In an Instagram Live Craig posted to her page with the Hilton sisters, the bride-to-be said she was "gonna go to London for my honeymoon" and that she would be wearing 11 dresses on her big day.

Paris Hilton Bridal Shower Credit: Paris Hilton/Instagram

Two weeks ago, the Cooking with Paris host and Reum, 40, escape to Las Vegas with a group of close friends and family for the couple's joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

After arriving on a private plane, a red Rolls Royce led a fleet of town cars waiting to pick up the group from the airport. They later shuttled in a party limo to the immersive party experience Area 15, located just off the Las Vegas Strip, later making their way to Zouk Nightclub for the last fling before the ring.

"I can't wait to marry you, my best friend" she wrote of a reel from the trip.

The Cooking with Paris host got engaged to Reum in February when he popped the question on a private island, surrounded by their families. Reum, a close friend of the Hilton family, knew Paris for 15 years before they were first romantically linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.

She previously told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a chance to build their relationship, since she was previously traveling up to 250 days a year as a DJ and entrepreneur.