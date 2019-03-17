Paris Hilton Celebrates Birthday with Pal Kim Kardashian — and Shows Off Her Pole-Dancing Skills

Turn it up!

Paris Hilton may have officially turned 38 on Feb. 17, but that didn’t stop the star from celebrating her birthday with a belated bash on Saturday.

Joining in for the celebrations was Hilton’s longtime pal Kim Kardashian West, her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen.

In a sweet clip both Hilton and Kardashian West, 38, shared on social media, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star cozied up to the hotel heiress while wishing her well.

“Happy Birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago — this is how she celebrates,” said Kardashian West, who appeared to be dressed casually in a form-fitting white dress.

“That’s how I roll,” Hilton agreed, to which her friend approvingly replied, “She deserves it.”

“Love you @KimKardashian 💋 So much fun celebrating my birthday with you at #ClubParis ✨👸🏻👸🏼✨,” Hilton captioned the sweet video.

What with St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, Hilton’s bash was filled with festive green balloons.

Kardashian West went on to post a video of Hilton showing off every angle of her sparkly plunging jumpsuit, which stopped right above her belly button! The form-fitting outfit was perfect for dancing, and later in the night, Hilton shared her pole-dancing skills with her guests.

In a clip shared by Pippen, 44, Hilton can be seen smiling as she performed a little routine to Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful.”

“Happy bday @parishilton,” she wrote alongside the clip, adding a trio of fire emojis.

The socialite’s sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 35, shared a photo of a neon sign reading “Life is Beautiful” from inside the bash.

Hilton and Kardashian West were last seen spending time together in December, as the pair went sledding together during the annual Kardashian family Christmas party, which was held at the KKW Beauty mogul’s home.

“You guys, Paris and I are going to go down the sled!” the mother of three happily called out in a video captured by her husband Kanye West while the hotel heiress danced in the background.

“Let’s do it!” Hilton yelled in response as they held hands.

The KKW Beauty mogul then grabbed a red sled for them to share.

“BFF,” West sweetly captioned the clip.