"You've filled my heart with so much love," Paris Hilton said

Paris Hilton Celebrates Her Anniversary with Carter Reum: 'My Reason for Me Being So Happy'

Paris Hilton is celebrating a milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Carter Reum.

On Saturday, Hilton, 39, shared a heartfelt Instagram photo of herself and Reum, 39, to celebrate the couple's anniversary.

"When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on," she began her caption. "My life was always empty, like I was missing something."

"But when I met you," the socialite added, "I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love. 😍 I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you. ⚡️."

Hilton continued, "You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary! 🥰."

The couple enjoyed a date night out at Nobu in Malibu, California on Saturday to celebrate their anniversary. She wore a white lace mini dress with a pair of white stilettos for the outing, while Reum opted for a blue dress shirt and black trousers.

Hilton made her relationship with Reum Instagram official in April, four months after the pair were spotted dancing and sharing a kiss after the Golden Globe Awards at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party, marking Hilton's first public outing with a date since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018.

At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Reum is Hilton’s boyfriend, adding, “They are dating and happy.”

A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum is an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. The siblings were listed in Inc. Magazine’s 500 fasting growing private companies in America.

Hilton and Zylka announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after he proposed in Aspen, Colorado, on a ski trip during New Year’s weekend. The actor gave her a stunning 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.

The two were engaged for 11 months before calling it off.