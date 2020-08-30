Paris Hilton Celebrates Her Anniversary with Carter Reum: 'My Reason for Me Being So Happy'
"You've filled my heart with so much love," Paris Hilton said
Paris Hilton is celebrating a milestone in her relationship with boyfriend Carter Reum.
On Saturday, Hilton, 39, shared a heartfelt Instagram photo of herself and Reum, 39, to celebrate the couple's anniversary.
"When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on," she began her caption. "My life was always empty, like I was missing something."
"But when I met you," the socialite added, "I knew you were the one. You’ve filled my heart with so much love. 😍 I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you. ⚡️."
Hilton continued, "You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary! 🥰."
The couple enjoyed a date night out at Nobu in Malibu, California on Saturday to celebrate their anniversary. She wore a white lace mini dress with a pair of white stilettos for the outing, while Reum opted for a blue dress shirt and black trousers.
Hilton made her relationship with Reum Instagram official in April, four months after the pair were spotted dancing and sharing a kiss after the Golden Globe Awards at the Warner Bros. & InStyle party, marking Hilton's first public outing with a date since her split from fiancé Chris Zylka in 2018.
At the time, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Reum is Hilton’s boyfriend, adding, “They are dating and happy.”
A longtime friend of the Hilton family, Reum is an author and entrepreneur known for co-founding the liquor brand VEEV Spirits alongside his brother, Courtney Reum. The siblings were listed in Inc. Magazine’s 500 fasting growing private companies in America.
RELATED: Paris Hilton Cries over Childhood Trauma in Documentary Trailer: 'No One Really Knows Who I Am'
Hilton and Zylka announced their engagement on Jan. 2, 2018, after he proposed in Aspen, Colorado, on a ski trip during New Year’s weekend. The actor gave her a stunning 20-carat, $2 million pear-shaped sparkler.
The two were engaged for 11 months before calling it off.
"The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “She is traveling the world for her skincare and perfume. She wishes him all the best and hopes they can remain friends.”