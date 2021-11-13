Paris Hilton dressed in head-to-toe pink to attend her carnival-themed wedding celebration at the Santa Monica Pier

Paris Hilton Throws Neon Carnival Bash to Celebrate Her Wedding to Carter Reum: 'My Fairytale Wedding Weekend'

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021

Paris Hilton took her wedding festivities to a whole new level with a carnival afterparty.

The reality star, 40, and her new husband, Carter Reum, celebrated getting hitched with a themed event at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hilton and Reum, 40, wed in Los Angeles on Thursday and carried their celebration over into the next day with a couple's carnival. The colorful bash featured carnival treats like lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs, plus Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ, and performers, plus more classic attractions, all of which Hilton featured on her Instagram Story.

Diplo provided a soundtrack for the night, with Hilton recording snippets of his set.

Paris Hilton The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021 Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

"Thank you Diplo for making my fairytale wedding weekend even more lit! Love you bro," Hilton wrote over a video of herself and the DJ.

In another video, she wrote, "Best wedding weekend ever," and tagged Diplo, her sister Nicky Hilton, and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, who all attended the Friday festivities.

For her party on the pier, Hilton wore head-to-toe neon pink. The newlywed arrived in a hot pink Alice and Olivia dress featuring a sequined mesh top and an asymmetrical tulle skirt, which she accessorized with a pink leather purse and matching platform boots, sparkly heart-shaped shades, and, of course, a pink veil.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021 Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Reum coordinated with the bride, sporting a navy tracksuit with a hot pink sweatshirt underneath. In one photo from their celebration, Reum can be seen holding Hilton as the two grin in their matching looks while posing in front of a Paris-themed ring toss game.

Hilton invited plenty of famous friends to her bash, including Gigi Gorgeous and Lance Bass, plus her mom Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards. Demi Lovato was also at the party, and they posed for a photo with Hilton while dressed in an all-green outfit featuring a furry coat and matching sunglasses.

Paris Hilton and Demi Lovato The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021 Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Lovato stopped by Hilton's carnival reception after attending her Thursday wedding, where Lovato performed "I Will Always Love You" at the reception.

Hilton and Reum tied the knot about two years after they first began dating in November 2019. The couple got engaged in February when Reum got down on one knee during a beachside proposal on a private island.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last fall, Hilton spilled about her "amazing" relationship with her now-husband. She told PEOPLE, "I've known him for 15 years. Then [Reum's sister Halle Hammond] invited us to Thanksgiving and we just had this incredible chemistry. We had our first date and haven't spent a night apart since. It's pretty amazing."

Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild The wedding of Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, The Carnival, Santa Monica Pier, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Nov 2021 Credit: Miles Diggs/Shutterstock

Hilton — who was previously engaged to Chris Zylka before the pair split in 2018 — added, "After my last breakup, I thought I was going to be alone forever."