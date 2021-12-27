Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Spend 'Special' Christmas During Honeymoon — See Exclusive Pics

PEOPLE has exclusive photos from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's visit to London for Christmas. They continue to embark on a five-destination tour for their honeymoon

As Paris Hilton and Carter Reum continue to embark on their honeymoon travels, they got to celebrate their first Christmas together as a married couple.

The newlyweds, both 40, are currently enjoying a five-destination tour for their honeymoon. So far, they have visited Bora Bora and a private estate on Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands.

Continuing their journey through Christmas, Hilton and Reum made a stop in London — and PEOPLE has some exclusive photos from their European getaway.

One photo features the pair posing together in front of a Christmas tree. In the image, Hilton wears a red tweed dress and Reum has on a dark plaid jacket over a blue, button-down shirt.

They also held hands outside London's The Biltmore Mayfair, which is the hotel they stayed at while visiting in the U.K.

"This has definitely been such a special Christmas to remember," Hilton tells PEOPLE.

"Spending Christmas during my honeymoon with Carter has been my favorite so far because this is our first Christmas being married. I love being a wife," says the businesswoman and DJ, who is documenting the duo's honeymoon in a newly-launched YouTube travel series.

"We met back in 2019 during the holidays so this time of the year has always been important for us. Looking back, it makes me think of how far we've come as a couple," Hilton adds.

Hilton says that the couple traveled to London the week before Christmas and recalls how "the city was covered in lights and just everything you think about in the Christmas movies."

"Of course, I loved the shopping. My favorite stores in London are Harrods, Selfridges, Hamleys Toy Store and of course all of the stores on Bond Street," she continues. "I've had so many family memories in the past celebrating the holidays in London."

"It's such a magical city and really gets you in the festive spirit," she says. "I'm naming my first daughter London so I'm excited that Carter and I got to share part of our honeymoon here to celebrate our marriage!"

The Paris in Love star also shares that she and Reum are "thinking about making 'Christmas In London' one of our new traditions."

Hilton and Reum started dating in November 2019. The venture capitalist then proposed to Hilton in February while celebrating her birthday on a private island.

"This past year with COVID has accelerated so many things. As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me. My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift," Hilton told PEOPLE after getting engaged. "I'm excited for our next chapter."

As for Reum, he said at the time that he's "gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months.

"I couldn't be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner," he added. "She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife."

On Nov. 11, Hilton and Reum wed in an extravagant ceremony planned by Mindy Weiss. The star-studded affair was held at the former Bel Air estate of Hilton's late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

"This is the most magical feeling in the world," she told PEOPLE after her wedding, which was a lavish three-day celebration. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."

As for what's next for the couple, the reality star said she "can't wait" to "grow" a family with Reum.