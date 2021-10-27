Watch Paris Hilton Try on Wedding Dresses in Paris in Love Trailer

The heiress and the entrepreneur got engaged in February, and Paris in Love will hit Peacock on Nov. 11

Paris Hilton is bringing fans into her plans for an unforgettable wedding.

On Tuesday, Peacock dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming docuseries Paris In Love, following the 40-year-old reality star's journey to the altar with fiancé Carter Reum.

"Hey b------, look who's getting married," Paris told the camera at the start of the teaser, which also features Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble, Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards.

Reum, who popped the question in February, explained, "As you can imagine, marrying Paris Hilton is quite different than what I expected."

Paris in Love Credit: Peacock

While the bride-to-be seems to be having plenty of fun ahead of the wedding — including a sunny date on the beach with Reum, quality time with her mom and sister, and shopping for wedding dresses — it's not entirely stress-free.

The Paris In Love trailer hinted at some bumps along the way, like setting a date and selecting a venue. At one point, Paris complained, "All the venues are getting booked up. I'm gonna end up getting married at Chuck E. Cheese or something."

Paris in Love Credit: Peacock

And although Reum is stepping up to help plan, Kathy warned that the couple's special day is like her own wedding, as well, telling Paris, "He just needs to stay in his lane."

Paris in Love Credit: Peacock

All the stress makes the star reach a breaking point as she told her mom and sister, "I want to grow up, but I'm not sure that I made the right choice." Through tears, she added, "I just don't want to be alone forever."

The Cooking with Paris author and the entrepreneur knew each other for 15 years before they were first romantically linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.

Paris previously told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic gave her and her fiancé a chance to build their relationship, since she was previously traveling up to 250 days a year for work.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"This is the first time I've actually been forced not to travel and stay home," she said in September. "The silver lining is that I get to be with my pets and my boyfriend. We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!"