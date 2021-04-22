"He always makes me feel like a #Princess! 👸🏼," Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram of fiancé Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Gets a Kiss from Fiancé Carter Reum During Sweet Date Night Out: 'My Love'

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum are lucky in love!

The 40-year-old enjoyed a romantic date night out with her beau on Wednesday as the pair dined at Craig's in West Hollywood, California, for a pre-Oscars dinner party.

Seen wearing a plunging pink Valentino gown, Hilton accessorized her look with a large diamond necklace and a matching pink floral purse, while Reum, 40, opted for an all-black ensemble in a suit, dress shirt, and sneakers.

Hilton also sported a furry shawl at one point during the evening, as she wore her blonde hair in a smooth bob.

Following the festivities, the This Is Paris podcast host raved about the couple's night, sharing a video of herself and Reum as they posed together for photographers.

Set to the tune of Grover Washington Jr.'s song "Just the Two of Us," Hilton wrote alongside the post, "Got all dressed up with my love for tonight's #Oscars dinner party 😍 He always makes me feel like a #Princess! 👸🏼 #PrettyInPink #JustTheTwoOfUs."

In another post shared prior to the couple's outing, Hilton strutted in her stunning dress as she made her way out of a house and toward a car.

"Classic Hollywood gown by @MaisonValentino for tonight's #Oscars dinner party 🎉💖🎥 Are you in love with this dress as much as I am? 🥰," the "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags, "#LovesIt," "#Iconic" and "#Chic."

Reum proposed to Hilton on Feb. 13 while the couple celebrated her 40th birthday on a private island, popping the question with a one-of-a-kind diamond engagement ring.

The mega-carat, emerald-cut sparkler was designed by jeweler Jean Dousset: the great-great-grandson of famed French jeweler Louis Cartier.

"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," Hilton, who announced the news a few days later, told Vogue of her exciting engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals."