The Sweetest Things Paris Hilton Has Said About Her Relationship with Carter Reum
When you know, you know! The DJ and venture capitalist started dating in November 2019 and married in a glamorous ceremony two years later
"My favorite thing to do is make memories with you... I love being yours and knowing you're mine," Paris captioned the snap that took them Instagram official in April 2019
"When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on. My life was always empty, like I was missing something. But when I met you, I knew you were the one," the Paris in Love star said in a shoutout to Carter last August.
"… You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever."
Paris told PEOPLE that a silver lining of 2020 was being able to spend all the time in the world with her man, instead of traveling up to 250 days a year for work.
"We have gotten so close. The amount of time we've had together is what would normally take five years!" she said last September.
"I don't think I was ready for it before," Paris told PEOPLE of meeting the love of her life.
"I just always wanted what my mom and dad have. They're best friends, he's so loyal. I was always looking for that, but I was looking in the wrong places.
Carter actually reminds me of my dad! He makes me feel safe and happy. I finally found the right one."
"When we are together I feel like we are in our own world and everything disappears around us and it's only you and me," Paris wrote in a September 2020 post marking their monthly anniversary.
"You are everything I have dreamed about and perfect for me in every single way. You showed me what true love is, you were that one missing piece of the puzzle."
"I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life," Paris wrote in a post on their one-year anniversary.
"And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible. I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be.
Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I'm in a dream."
In January, the Cooking with Paris host revealed she and Carter started IVF, and looked forward to having a family.
"I'm really excited just to move on for the next step of my life and finally just have a real life," she said on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast.
"Because I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that yet, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."
Wishing Carter a happy 40th birthday, Paris posted a touching tribute about the love of her life.
"You light up my world, you are my everything and make me the happiest girl in the world every single day!" she wrote.
"You are so incredibly special to me and I will spend the rest of my life making sure you know that every day."
He popped the question on Feb. 13, and Paris said she couldn't wait to marry her soulmate.
"I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," she told Vogue about their exciting engagement. "Our relationship is one of equals."
Gushing about her future husband, she added: "We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"
Days after their engagement, the "Stars Are Blind" singer said she "can't wait" to start a family with her now-husband.
"It's something we've talked about a lot ever since we've been together," she said on the first episode of her This is Paris podcast. "First the wedding, then the babies."
And in a blog post after the big day, Paris gushed about how magical the "first look" moment was with her "prince," as she called him.
"I told him he couldn't cry, because then I'd start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk. Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first. It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love," she said. "