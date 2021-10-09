Paris Hilton and Fiancé Carter Reum Jet Off to Las Vegas for Joint Bachelor and Bachelorette Party

Paris Hilton and fiancé Carter Reum enjoyed clubbing, zip-lining and a candlelit dinner during the weekend festivities

Paris Hilton picked the ultimate destination to celebrate her final days as a single woman.

The star and fiancé Carter Reum, both 40, escaped to Las Vegas on Friday with a group of close friends and family — including her sister Nicky Hilton — for the couple's joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

After arriving on a private plane, a red Rolls Royce led a fleet of town cars waiting to pick up the group from the airport. They later shuttled in a party limo to the immersive party experience Area 15, located just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Paris donned a neon-yellow dress — which popped under the venue's black lights — as she posed with the performers on stilts. She also took a ride on the zip-line that runs over the retail and entertainment complex.

The Simple Life alum later moved the festivities over to Zouk Nightclub, where her guests held up giant cardboard cutouts of the bride and groom's faces. Paris changed into a sparkling pink plunging dress with padded shoulders for dancing as they joined DJ Tiësto in the booth.

They also enjoyed an intimate poolside candlelit dinner at Resorts World Las Vegas, which was decorated with the couple's names in marquee lights.

"Thank you @resortsworldlv for our beautifully decorated palace!" Paris wrote. "Perfect place to stay for our joint bachelorette/bachelor party."

Guests received personalized goodies for the weekend festivities, including a custom can of rosé with Paris' photo and a tote bag embroidered with the words "Paris & Carter That's Hot."

The Cooking with Paris host got engaged to Reum in February when he popped the question on a private island, surrounded by their families. Reum, a close friend of the Hilton family, knew Paris for 15 years before they were first romantically linked at a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2020.

She previously told PEOPLE that the COVID-19 pandemic gave them a chance to build their relationship, since she was previously traveling up to 250 days a year as a DJ and entrepreneur.

