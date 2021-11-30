Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Continue Honeymoon on a Private Island — See the Exclusive Pics!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are continuing their dream honeymoon.

After a stop in Bora Bora, the newlyweds, both 40, headed to a private estate on Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands — and PEOPLE has some exclusive photos from their tropical vacation.

In one photo, Reum sweetly plants a kiss on his new bride's cheek in front of the estate's outdoor pool. In others from the same night, Hilton dines al fresco and poses in front of a fire pit.

The photos also show the DJ and entrepreneur standing on a balcony overlooking the water, appropriately dressed in a bikini, and later enjoying a boat ride with Reum.

The celebrations continued with a neon carnival-themed bash at the Santa Monica Pier, and a dinner with dancing back at the estate.

Speaking with PEOPLE after the nuptials, Hilton said she had never been happier.

"This is the most magical feeling in the world," Hilton says. "Knowing that I officially get to spend the rest of my life with the love of my life is a dream come true."

"Paris is the love of my life. That is one thing I know without a doubt," Reum added.

Hilton also noted that she and her new husband are looking forward to building a family together.

"I can't wait to grow our family," she said. "I feel like Carter and I are puzzle pieces getting connected. I never thought I'd meet a man like him, who loves me for Paris and not Paris Hilton. He's going to be the best husband — and the best dad."

First, though, they are focused on enjoying the many stops of their honeymoon.

"We are going to take as much time as possible for ourselves," Hilton said. "We're going to travel as much and enjoy our time."

The Simple Life alum has been sharing her own pics from the "honeymoon world tour" on her Instagram page.

"First stop on our Honeymoon ☀️ world 🌎 tour… Bora Bora 💕✨💕 Swimming in the South Pacific oceans 🌊 with my love 🏊‍♂️🐠🐟" she captioned several photos of her and Reum last week, #ParisAroundTheWorld #MyDreamHoneymoon and #ParisInLove.

On Thanksgiving, she posted another update, writing a touching caption about her "fulfilling" year alongside a picture of herself on a boat and draped in a rainbow butterfly flag.

"Happy Thanksgiving! 🌈 🦋 This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet," Hilton wrote. "I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I've been shown, and I'm grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything [sic] in between."