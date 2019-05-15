Paris Hilton Slams Frenemy Lindsay Lohan as 'Lame' and 'Embarrassing' on Watch What Happens Live

Paris Hilton has nothing positive to say about Lindsay Lohan.

On Tuesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the famous heiress, 38, was asked to say three nice things about the Mean Girls star, 32, during a game of Plead the Fifth.

Instead of opting to plead the fifth, Hilton answered vaguely by saying Lohan “is beyond.”

Cohen, 50, responded by saying, “That’s good. That’s pretty nice for you to say she’s beyond.”

However, Hilton was quick to clarify that she’s no fan of Lohan by adding that the actress is “lame” and “embarrassing.”

A rep for Lohan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Later on in the segment, Hilton revealed whether or not she would ever appear on The Real Housewives franchise.

“First of all I’m not a housewife, I’m not married, I probably never will be.”

In November of last year, Hilton split with fiancé Chris Zylka after an 11-month engagement.

Image zoom Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

“The relationship moved very fast, and she realized it wasn’t right for her,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Although it’s clear Hilton doesn’t have plans to become a Bravo star anytime soon, the “Stars Are Blind” singer did reveal what her tagline would be if she was a housewife — “That’s hot.”

Hilton’s jab at Lohan isn’t the first time the heiress has taken aim at her longtime frenemy.

In July 2018, Hilton took a trip down memory lane when she commented on a video from a fan account of compiled footage showing Lohan in 2006.

Lohan is seen making accusatory statements towards Hilton and then walking them back later, leading Hilton to comment about Lohan’s tendency to lie. CommentsByCelebs was first to spot the comment.

“#PathologicalLiar,” Hilton said in the comments, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Image zoom Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Chris Weeks/WireImage

In the compilation post, Lohan is seen approaching paparazzi and accusing Hilton of throwing a drink at her the night before at a party. The next video shows Hilton on a different night asking Lohan to tell the truth.

“Paris is my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She’s a nice person. She never did that. She’s a good girl,” Lohan says as she gets into a waiting car.

In 2017, Hilton distanced herself from the Mean Girls star when discussing the famous photo, taken in 2006, featuring Lohan, Hilton and Britney Spears grinning inside of a car during a night out.

“Actually, it was just Brit and I [going] out,” Hilton told MTV Australia. “And then [Lindsay] chased us to the car and got in. She wasn’t invited.”