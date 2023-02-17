Paris Hilton Says She Believed She Was Asexual Before Meeting Now-Husband Carter Reum

Despite being a sex symbol, Paris Hilton admitted that "anything sexual terrified" her before meeting husband Carter Reum in 2019

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 17, 2023 01:44 PM
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Paris Hilton is opening up about navigating her sexuality before meeting her now-husband Carter Reum.

In Harper's Bazaar March Legacy Issue, the heiress, 42, recalled privately thinking that she was asexual while dating in her 20s.

"I was known as a sex symbol, but anything sexual terrified me," she shared. "I called myself the 'kissing bandit' because I only liked to make out. A lot of my relationships didn't work out because of that."

However, Hilton had a change of heart after meeting Reum at a Thanksgiving gathering in 2019.

"It wasn't until Carter that I finally am not that way," she admitted. "I enjoy hooking up with my husband."

Hilton is grateful to have found a connection with Reum, explaining, "I just feel like after all the hell I've been through, I'm finally getting what I deserve, which is someone I can trust and someone to build a real life with."

Grammys red carpet couples
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The media personality also shared how Reum is different from her past relationships.

"He's not famous. He's smart. He comes from a nice family. He's a good person," she revealed. "It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys."

Hilton and Reum got married in November 2021 and announced they became first-time parents to a baby boy last month.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

RELATED VIDEO: Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy

Also sharing the exciting news to fans via Instagram, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby's hand gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

Hilton had previously been open about her desire to become a parent alongside Reum.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple's plan to have a baby after the pair tied the knot late last year, sharing that she and Reum began the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually, I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Related Articles
RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria Says She’ll ‘Never Recover’ from Son Frankie’s Car Crash
'RHOM' Star Alexia Echevarria Says She'll 'Never Recover' from Son Frankie's Car Crash
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Nicole Gets Cold Feet on the Day of Her Move Day to Egypt: 'I Don't Want to Go'
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Artem Chigvintsev Cried at Nikki Bella's Sassy Wedding Vows: 'Promise to Be There for You, Bossy and All'
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:1 -- Pictured: Jen Shah -- (Photo by: Chad Kirkland/Bravo)
'RHOSLC' 's Jen Shah Is 'Determined' to 'Emerge from This Experience a Better Person' as Prison Stint Looms
Sarah Michelle Gellar (Sex and the City)HBO
Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Pitching Herself for an 'And Just Like That' ... Appearance 22 Years After 'SATC' Cameo
CHEETAH GIRLS 2
Raven-Symoné Tells 'Cheetah Girls' Costar Adrienne Bailon-Houghton She Would Do a Revival 'in a Heartbeat'
Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'
Connor Smith
Former MTV Star Connor Smith Wanted for Allegedly Trying to Meet Girl Under 15 for Sex
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge on Life as a Surprise Superstar: 'People Like That I'm the Underdog'
Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd
Bam Margera's Wife Nikki Boyd Files for Legal Separation After Quietly Splitting in 2021
Blake Lively and Penn Badgley
Penn Badgley Recalls 'Night-and-Day' Change in His Profile While Dating 'Gossip Girl' Costar Blake Lively
Gabby Windey, Erich Schwer
Gabby Windey's Ex-Fiancé Erich Schwer Debuts New Relationship After His Run on 'The Bachelorette'
Teresa Giudice on Reconciling with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Teresa Giudice Explains Why She Reconciled with Jacqueline Laurita — and the Part Melissa Gorga Played
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Her Vegas Commitment to Jennifer Spinner: 'In My Eyes and Heart, She's My Wife'
Julia Garner attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Julia Garner Admits She Was 'Hopeless' and Contemplated a Future Without Acting Before Landing 'Ozark'
Domynique and Mackinley Married at First Sight
'MAFS' : Mackinley Questions Where 'Things Go from Here' After Clash with Domynique on Commitment Issues