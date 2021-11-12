See Every Single Stunning Photo from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding
Paris Hilton wed venture capitalist Carter Reum on Nov. 11 in an extravagant, star-studded affair at her grandfather's former estate in Bel Air
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are married! The pair wed at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday, Nov. 11, a source confirms to PEOPLE.
Paris smiles in her embellished robe as she gets ready. The bride looked timeless in makeup by Steven Tabimba and hair by Eduardo Ponce.
It's all in the details! Paris gave her bridesmaids personalized, bedazzled hair clips as they got ready.
After starting their romance in November 2019, the couple got engaged in February, when Carter proposed to Paris with an emerald cut diamond ring designed by Jean Dousset.
Paris wore a stunning Oscar de La Renta dress, telling Vogue that she wanted something 'timeless, elegant, chic and iconic."
Hilton captioned a photo on her Instagram ahead of the nuptials, "My forever begins today... ✨💍 11/11 💝," adding the hashtags #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum."
Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim were on hand to make final adjustments to Paris's veil and gown before she headed down the aisle.
The bride carried a simple, yet elegant white rose bouquet, created by Mark's Garden.
The pair beamed at each other during their first look before the ceremony. Hilton shared on her website of the emotional moment, "I told him he couldn't cry, because then I'd start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk. Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first. It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love."
She added, "I had a glam refresh after because if I walked the aisle with all that mascara running down my face, it would've been beyond."
Carter gave his soon-to-be bride a kiss on her forehead.
Paris posed with her family (from left), brother Conrad Hughes Hilton, mom Kathy Hilton, dad Rick Hilton, sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild and brother Barron Hilton II, ahead of the ceremony.
Reum's groomsmen were Courtney Reum, Conrad Hilton, Cade Hudson, James Rothchild, Oliver Hammond, Baron Hilton and Jay Milliken.
His groomsmen wore Migel Curtiss custom tuxedos for the occasion, as well as Scarosso shows, Shawn Christopher bow ties and cufflinks by Cartier.
Sister-in-law Tessa Hilton, Reum's sister Halle Reum Hammond, cousins Farrah Aldjufrie and Brooke Wiederhorn (not pictured) and Whitney Davis looked pretty in pink as Paris' bridesmaids.
The bride's younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, was her matron of honor. The women all wore pink lace dresses by Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet.
Matron of honor on duty! Nicky fixed her sister's train as she heads to her ceremony.
A family affair! Hilton's nieces, Lily Grace and Teddy, made for the sweetest flower girls. Also in the wedding party were her cousin Brooke Widerhorn's children, Hunter and Hucksley (not pictured).
Though they might have needed some encouragement to get up the aisle! The girls' grandmother Kathy Hilton tried to coax a smile from the little flower girls.
The groom was overcome by emotion as he watched his bride walk down the aisle.
Truly, very emotional.
Paris' father, Rick Hilton, walked her down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love," and Kim Petras kicked off the ceremony with a cover of Hilton's own song, "Stars Are Blind."
Proud parents! Paris' mom and dad looked on as Paris and Carter shared their vows.
Both Reum and Hilton read their own vows and Reum frequently leaned in to kiss his bride during the ceremony.
Sealed with a kiss! The couple shared their first kiss as husband and wife.
The bride and groom shared their first kiss underneath a gorgeous arch of white roses. The florals for the event were supplied by Mark's Garden.
Paris reflected on her wedding on her website, writing, "I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl. It was a true fairytale wedding."
At the end, they walked out as husband and wife to Pharrell Williams' "Happy," played by a string quartet.
The pair were beaming as they walked back down the aisle together.
Paris said of her first look with her father, "My dad had the sweetest reaction to seeing me in my wedding dress. It was the most wholesome moment. I felt like a little girl again seeing the sparkle in his eyes. It was so obvious how proud he was."
Kathy Hilton smiled with her new son-in-law.
The newlyweds looked out onto their reception from an open window.
Godinger provided the place settings, crystal and flatware, and Nuage Designs supplied the linens.
Let them eat cake! The couple's impressive wedding cake included five impressive tiers and stood at 6-ft. tall, and included a crown at the top that matched the shadow box used in the couple's wedding invitations.
The couple's monogram was included in one of the cake's layers.
As was an intricate golden coach, which was surrounded by glittering palm trees.
There was plenty of dancing for the newlyweds, who danced their first dance (with Paris' first outfit change of the night) to Bruno Mars' "Just The Way You Are."
Carter also surprised his new bride with a flash mob and danced with them.
The star-studded affair included Nicole Richie and Kim Kardashian, who sat at the same table.
Also on the guest list? Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha, Emma Roberts, Ashlee Simpson and Meghan Trainor. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards — Hilton's aunt — also attended with husband Mauricio Umansky, as did Kyle's sister Kim.
From The Simple Life to the extravagant wife! Hilton shared a laugh with longtime pal and former Simple Life costar, Nicole Richie.
Ahead of the reception, Paris posed for a photo with Kardashian West, who wore a sleek, black, cut-out gown for the occasion.
But first, Kardashian West made sure that the bride looked picture perfect!
During the reception, Demi Lovato performed for the newlyweds, singing a rendition of "I Will Always Love You."
The singer received a standing ovation from the crowd, putting up her hands in a heart following the performance.
Nicky smiled as she gave her matron of honor speech. Paris said of the speeches, "We had ... the best and most sentimental speeches from Nicky talking about our childhood and Courtney talking about the man Carter has become."
Emma Roberts posed with the bride, who rocked a robe before making a quick outfit change.
Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman were also in attendance.
It wouldn't be a Hilton event without a few outfit changes! The bride changed out of her first gown into another, dreamy, off-the-shoulder gown by Galia Lahav for her reception.
The DJ changed again into an Oscar de la Renta mini-dress to keep the dancing going..
And the wedding festivities aren't over! The event will continue with two additional upcoming parties, all to be captured by the cameras of the new 13-part docuseries, Paris in Love, which premiered Thursday on Peacock.