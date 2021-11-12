See Every Single Stunning Photo from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

The pair beamed at each other during their first look before the ceremony. Hilton shared on her website of the emotional moment, "I told him he couldn't cry, because then I'd start crying and I would ruin my mascara before my walk. Of course, he did cry, but I think I started crying first. It was a Cinderella moment and I knew I found my true love."

She added, "I had a glam refresh after because if I walked the aisle with all that mascara running down my face, it would've been beyond."