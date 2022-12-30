Parents of '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders Hope His Story 'Might Save Others' After His Death

The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home in June

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on December 30, 2022 01:01 AM
Photo: Tyler Sanders/Instagram

Tyler Sanders' parents are speaking out about their late son following the release of a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner that ruled his death an accident, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause.

The 18-year-old Daytime Emmy-nominated actor was known for roles in shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star and Just Add Magic before his death on June 16. Following the coroner's report on Thursday, Sanders' father, David, and mother, Grace, expressed their grief in a statement obtained by E! News.

"Tyler was an ambitious, hard-working actor who was dealing with deep and persistent depression," expressed David. "Although actively seeking treatment, Tyler struggled to find relief and chose to experiment with drugs. Tyler fell into drug use, not as a way to have fun socially, but rather as an attempt to overcome his profound mental health struggle."

While adding that they will use their son's death to further "the conversation around this pervasive issue," his wife took the opportunity to give insight into Sanders' experience with mental health and substance abuse.

"I want others to understand that we are a family much like all other families who never thought this could happen to us," she said, expressing that her late son "had a strong support system and still could not overcome his persistent depression."

"Perhaps because of his depression, Tyler sought out deep connections and to bring those around him joy. While Tyler quietly fought his inner battles, he was outwardly determined to make sure no one felt as he did. Tyler loved the Lord, loved people and did his best every day. It is our sincere prayer that our story might save others," she continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Tyler Sanders Died from Effects of Fentanyl

Before his death, Sanders shared peeks into his teenage life off-screen, including a white water rafting trip, a day at Coachella, skydiving and his fitness journey. His last post was a set of full-body photos of Sanders in a suit captioned "Styling."

Following his death, his agent, Pedro Tapia, issued a statement to Deadline in June, writing, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time."

