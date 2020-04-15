Parents Allowing Kids to Watch More Movies and TV Shows During Coronavirus Pandemic, Survey Says

Image zoom Getty

The time Americans spend streaming has gone through the roof since the start of COVID-19, according to new research.

A study of 2,000 Americans with access to a streaming service found the average person is now streaming eight hours of content per day and binge-watched three shows in the past week.

Time in front of the television has become a parenting technique for many with children, as 65 percent of parents polled admitted they’ve been allowing kids to watch more movies and TV shows during this time.

In general, since the start of coronavirus in the United States, three in four admit to using streaming services more.

The survey found the average person has access to four streaming services with 38 percent logging into five or more. And 47 percent of those surveyed have turned to free streaming services to watch movies and TV shows to complement their existing subscription services or help cut costs.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi, also revealed that once people press “play” on a new show, a binge frequently takes over. One in two has completed their shortest binge in 48 hours or less.

And people are being generous. Forty-two percent have shared or received a streaming service password from another person since the spread of COVID-19 in the U.S.

In fact, two in five confessed to still using their ex’s passwords to streaming services even before coronavirus.

