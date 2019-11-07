The Bravermans Are Back! Parenthood Cast Set to Reunite at Upcoming ATX Television Festival

Family is forever — just ask the Bravermans!

To celebrate 10 years since Parenthood premiered on NBC, the cast of the beloved series is set to reunite at the ninth annual ATX Television Festival in June 2020.

The Austin, Texas-based event will bring together some of the show’s actors, as well as series creator Jason Katims and writer/executive producer David Hudgins for a special script reading and anniversary panel.

Peter Krause (Adam Braverman), Lauren Graham (Sarah Braverman), Monica Potter (Kristina Braverman), Erika Christensen (Julia Braverman-Graham), Mae Whitman (Amber Holt) and Craig T. Nelson (patriarch Zeek Braverman) are all expected to attend the event.

ATX confirmed that there are still some surprises about the reunion that remain under wraps, but fans can certainly plan to get emotional. As many viewers know, the series delivered a number of tear-jerking episodes while on air.

“More #Parenthood news will be coming, so stay tuned…” they wrote on Twitter, before joking, “(And now would probably be a good time to start stocking up on tissues, FYI.)”

Parenthood made its television debut on March 2, 2010.

Besides Krause, Graham, Potter, Christensen, Whitman, and Nelson, the series also starred Dax Shepard (Crosby Braverman), Bonnie Bedelia (matriarch Camille Braverman), Miles Heizer (Drew Holt), Sam Jaeger (Joel Graham), Savannah Paige Rae (Sydney Graham), Max Burkholder (Max Braverman), Sarah Ramos (Haddie Braverman), Joy Bryant (Jasmine Trussell), and Tyree Brown (Jabbar Trussell).

The NBC series followed Zeek and Camille, their four children (Adam, Sarah, Julia, and Crosby), and their individual families as they navigated life, love, and loss in Berkeley, California.

After six seasons on the air, Parenthood came to a close, with the final episode airing on January 29, 2015.

Ahead of the series finale, the cast reflected on their time working together with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that their bond was not only strong on-screen, but off-screen as well.

“There are many shows where you intend to keep in touch, and the nature of what we do is that everybody moves on in so many different directions that maybe they will find a new family in whatever their next job is, but I have never been so confident that the members of my immediate family in this show will continue to be in my life forever,” Graham, 52, told the outlet.

“They have become part of my life and that is just unusual,” she added.

“I feel the same way,” Whitman, 31, chimed in. “It never ends. There is this sort of foreboding feeling, and for me to genuinely not have that in any way and just know that we have become daily ingrained parts of each other’s lives.”

“I mean, [Graham] and I do mundane things together all the time. It has just spiraled into something so woven into the fiber of who I am,” she continued. “I don’t even remember what it was like before knowing these people.”