Braverman Reunion! Parenthood Cast Snaps Adorable Family Portrait Together

Parenthood may be off the air, but the Bravermans are still as close as ever!

Several stars from the NBC drama were seen spending time together Thursday, commemorating their reunion with an adorable family photo.

Mae Whitman, who played Amber Holt, shared the sweet snap on Instagram, calling her former costars her “fam.”

Along with Whitman, the picture features stars Lauren Graham and Peter Krause — who played Braverman siblings on the show yet are a real-life couple — and Ray Romano, who played Graham’s love interest, Hank, with their arms around each other.

The heartwarming post garnered lots of love and responses from fans hoping to see more from the Bravermans.

“We need a reunion show please!!!!” one user wrote, with several others echoing similar sentiments.

“Omg!!! Please bring back parenthood!! Although it legit had the greatest series ending of all time,” another person added.

One fan gushed, “My heart cannot handle this!”

As if the photo didn’t tug enough at fans’ heartstrings, the official NBC Parenthood account commented, “Our family.”

Luckily, fans wishing for a reunion show are in for a treat. To celebrate 10 years since Parenthood premiered on NBC, the cast is set to reunite at the ninth annual ATX Television Festival in June 2020.

The Austin, Texas-based event will bring together some of the show’s actors, as well as series creator Jason Katims and writer/executive producer David Hudgins for a special script reading and anniversary panel.

Krause (Adam Braverman), Graham (Sarah Braverman), Monica Potter (Kristina Braverman), Erika Christensen (Julia Braverman-Graham), Whitman (Amber Holt) and Craig T. Nelson (patriarch Zeek Braverman) are all expected to attend the event.

ATX confirmed that there are still some surprises about the reunion that remain under wraps, but fans can certainly plan to get emotional. As many viewers know, the series delivered a number of tear-jerking episodes while on air.

“More #Parenthood news will be coming, so stay tuned…” they wrote on Twitter, before joking, “(And now would probably be a good time to start stocking up on tissues, FYI.)”

Parenthood made its television debut on March 2, 2010.

Image zoom Art Streiber/NBC

Besides Krause, Graham, Potter, Christensen, Whitman, and Nelson, the series also starred Dax Shepard (Crosby Braverman), Bonnie Bedelia (matriarch Camille Braverman), Miles Heizer (Drew Holt), Sam Jaeger (Joel Graham), Savannah Paige Rae (Sydney Graham), Max Burkholder (Max Braverman), Sarah Ramos (Haddie Braverman), Joy Bryant (Jasmine Trussell), Tyree Brown (Jabbar Trussell) and Xolo Maridueña (Victor Graham).

Loosely inspired by the 1989 film of the same name starring Steve Martin, Joaquin Phoenix and Keanu Reeves, the NBC series followed Zeek and Camille, their four children (Adam, Sarah, Julia and Crosby), and their individual families as they navigated life, love, and loss in Berkeley, California.

After six seasons on the air, Parenthood came to a close, with the final episode airing on January 29, 2015.