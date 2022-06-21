Paramount+ Debuted in London — and Some of the Biggest Stars Came Along! See the Photos

Kevin Costner, Jessica Chastain, the women of Yellowjackets and more big names were among the celebs at the UK launch of Paramount+ in London this week

By Ben Trivett June 21, 2022 04:55 PM

1 of 12

Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of George and Tammy

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Kevin Costner

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Yellowstone

3 of 12

David Oyelowo

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 12

Melanie Lynskey

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

Advertisement

5 of 12

Kate Mulgrew

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Star Trek: Prodigy

6 of 12

Tawny Cypress

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 12

Sylvester Stallone

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Tulsa King

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 12

Miranda Cosgrove

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of iCarly

Advertisement

9 of 12

David Oyelowo

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of 1883: The Bass Reeves Story

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 12

Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of George and Tammy

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 12

Melanie Lynskey & Tawny Cypress

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Yellowjackets

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 12

Kevin Costner

Credit: Bertie Watson/Contour/Getty

of Yellowstone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ben Trivett