Paramount+ Announces The Challenge: All Stars, Reuniting OGs, and New Road Rules Season

The streaming service will also be the home of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars and a new drag queen singing competition titled Queen of the Universe

Challenge fans wanted OGs — and now, they've got 'em.

The much-anticipated season reuniting longtime favorites, spearheaded by Mark Long, landed at Paramount+ and will be titled The Challenge: All Stars, the streamer announced Wednesday. The name pays homage to the first season of The Challenge, Road Rules: All Stars.

Image zoom Challenge: All Stars castmates (from left) Mark Long, Trishelle Cannatella and Ruthie Alcaide | Credit: Michael Bezjian/WireImage; Amanda Edwards/WireImage; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Gett

The Challenge: All Stars will star 22 early-season Real World and Road Rules stars like Ruthie Alcaide, Eric "Big Easy" Banks, Trishelle Cannatella, Beth Stolarczyk and Syrus Yarbrough competing for $500,000.

The upcoming Road Rules, however, will feature an entirely new set of Road Warriors traveling from location to location in an RV without their modern-day luxuries. Competitors will be guided by a set of clues, odd jobs and missions for money. They'll only win the grand prize if they make it to the end of the trip.

Two-time champ Long, who competed on the first Road Rules season in 1995, came up with the idea for a season reuniting original Challenge competitors last summer and started reaching out to his fellow MTV stars to see who would be interested. In August, Long, 49, partnered with Bunim/Murray Productions, the production company behind MTV's Real World and The Challenge, for the project.

Long kept fans updated on progress, including which stars agreed to participate and who followers wanted to see compete again, via social media accounts for @WeWantOGs, and even introduced merch in support of the #WeWantOGs movement. But nothing was made official until Paramount+'s announcement on Wednesday.