Paramount Network Reveals LGBTQ+ Centered Christmas Movie Dashing in December

Dashing in December premieres Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network

‘Tis the season for holiday rom-coms, and this year’s lineup just added a new, LGBTQ+-centric entry, Dashing in December, coming to Paramount Network.

The film, starring Juan Pablo Di Pace, Peter Porte and Andie MacDowell, is set to premiere Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. ET. It follows Wyatt (Porte) and Heath (Di Pace), two gay men who meet when Wyatt returns to his rural hometown for the holidays.

“This feel-good project captures the importance of inclusive storytelling, the power of love and the spirit of the holidays all rolled into one,” Meghan Hooper, EVP and Paramount’s Head of Original Movies and Limited Series, said in a release.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the Dashing in December trailer, Wyatt, a sophisticated New York businessman, returns home to convince his mother Deb (MacDowell) to sell the family’s ranch. He unexpectedly meets Heath, who, much to Wyatt’s disbelief, is content with his rural lifestyle.

“Why did you come here to work?” Wyatt asks in the clip.

“Some of us just like being here,” Heath replies. “Not everyone needs more.”

As the pair exchange furtive glances and awkward bathroom run-ins, it becomes clear that a romantic connection is brewing between them.

“He doesn't even like me,” Wyatt later tells a friend, played by Westworld’s Caroline Harris.

“You’re not really that clueless, are you?” she says.

“Moving to New York, I thought I was choosing greener pastures when I left Harmony Springs,” Wyatt shares with Heath, who responds with a bit of wisdom.

“Sometimes you just have to find a way to farm the pastures you already have,” he says.

Mom Deb also has advice for Wyatt. “Love comes at different times in different ways,” she tells him. “You can’t anticipate it but if we find it we better hold onto it.”

The film also includes original songs from Cody Belew, Fancy Hagood and Styles Haury.