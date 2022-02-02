Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Here's where to watch the actress' most memorable titles on Hulu, Amazon, and more

Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Hit TV Shows and Movies, from Baywatch to Barb Wire

Pamela Anderson has made her mark on the screen.

The blonde bombshell was first discovered on the Jumbotron at a B.C. Lions football game in 1989, and has built a successful career in both film and TV.

Though Anderson's on-camera moment at the football game was brief, it helped launch her career as a model and actress.

While Labatt was the first to tap Anderson as a "Blue Zone Girl" and featured her in their advertisements, it wasn't until she graced the cover of Playboy in 1989 that her modeling career really took off. (She holds the record for the most Playboy covers in the magazine's history!)

Aside from a few minor onscreen appearances in the midst of her Playboy period, Anderson parlayed her modeling career to acting when she nabbed her breakout role as the "Tool Time Girl" on the sitcom Home Improvement in 1991.

Her time on the series caught the eye of America, but also the casting agents of the hit 1989 show Baywatch, where she was later cast as C.J. Parker, one of her most memorable roles to date.

Anderson's career and relationship with Tommy Lee are set to be portrayed on the Hulu miniseries titled Pam & Tommy.

Although the titular roles will be played by Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the premise chronicles the couple's rollercoaster love story and leaked sex tape scandal.

As you tune into Pam & Tommy, keep scrolling for more of Anderson's TV shows and movies and how to watch them right now!

Home Improvement (1991)

Anderson landed her first major TV role playing a minor, yet memorable character on the ABC comedy series Home Improvement. Playing Lisa, better known as the original "Tool Time Girl," she appeared on the show's first two seasons, followed by a guest appearance in one episode of season 6.

Where to watch: Amazon, YouTube, iTunes

Baywatch (1989)

Anderson played lifeguard C.J. Parker on Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. She played the character for five seasons, making her one of the longest-running cast members on the series. The blonde, slow-motion running role is regarded as her best-known to date, where she starred alongside David Hasselhoff.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon

Barb Wire (1996)

Anderson played the titular role of the superhero film, which was based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name. Her character is a bounty hunter and club owner striving to survive in Steel Harbor, the one free city in the wake of the second Civil War.

Where to watch: Amazon, Vudu, iTunes

V.I.P. (1998)

Anderson played Vallery Irons on the 1998 series that ran for four seasons. After being mistaken for a bodyguard when she saves a celebrity, Vallery is hired by agency V.I.P. (Vallery Irons Protection) to work alongside its professionals. Although she lacks investigative qualities, she's heroic in every episode.

Where to watch: Tubi

Scary Movie 3 (2003)

Anderson had a cameo in the Scary Movie franchise's third installment in 2003, where she played the role of Becka Kotler. The film opens with her schoolgirl character alongside Jenny McCarthy's Katie Embry in a thrilling introductory scene.

Where to watch: Amazon, iTunes

Stacked (2005)

Anderson played the role of Skyler Dayton on FOX's 2005 sitcom Stacked. Looking for a change from her boy-crazy, party-filled habits, Anderson's character flips to a fresh page in life as she starts a new job at a bookstore.