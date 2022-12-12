Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Relationship Timeline

The lives of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee will forever be intertwined.

The pair famously wed on a beach in Cancun in February 1995, just days after they began seeing each other. "It really was love at first sight," the Baywatch star told PEOPLE in 2015. "I only knew him four days before I married him."

They soon welcomed son Brandon Thomas Lee in May 1996 and then Dylan Jagger Lee in December 1997. Just a few months later, however, Anderson filed for divorce.

"Pamela and I were fighting all the time," Lee wrote in his 2001 band memoir, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, per Rolling Stone. "Trying to raise our children, continue the careers that consumed us, make a new relationship work and deal with the non-stop barrage of bulls--- in the press was more of a challenge than we ever could have expected."

In the years since their split, the actress and the rocker reunited many times before finally going their separate ways in 2008.

In February 2022, Hulu released the limited series Pam & Tommy, which depicted the early days of their marriage and the sex tape scandal — though Anderson was not involved in the project. The following month, the star announced an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life where she promised to "tell the real story."

Here's a complete timeline of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's relationship.

December 31, 1994: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee meet on New Year's Eve

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Playboy model and the musician first crossed paths at a club on New Year's Eve in 1994. Lee recalled their meeting in Mötley Crüe's autobiography, The Dirt. "Suddenly, a waitress came over and said, 'Tommy, here's a shot of Goldschläger. It's for you, from Pamela Anderson,' " the drummer recalled.

He continued, "She was wearing all white, her hair was the most perfect shade of blond I had ever seen, her teeth practically glowed through her lips when she laughed, and she stood out so radiantly from everyone around her that it seemed like a beam of black light was shining on her from above."

After introducing himself, Lee said he slid over Anderson's seated friends to get to her. "Then I grabbed her face and just licked the side of it, from chin to temple. … She f------ laughed and, without missing a beat, turned away and licked the face of the girl next to her. Everyone started passing licks around the table."

Their night together ended when Lee walked the actress to her friend's car, asked for her phone number and kissed her goodnight.

February 1995: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have their first date in Cancun

According to Lee, the pair spent six weeks talking on the telephone before Anderson finally agreed to hang out. But instead of meeting up, she left for a photo shoot in Cancun the following day. But Lee was persistent. "He found out I was at a photo shoot down there and he followed me down," Anderson told Larry King in 2002. "The first thing he said to me was 'I'm going to marry you.' And I said, 'What, no one's ever said that to me in a first sentence.' "

Lee was barred from entering her hotel at the Ritz-Carlton due to the hotel's dress code, so the pair had their first date at a local bar.

February 18, 1995: Tommy Lee proposes to Pamela Anderson

The Mötley Crüe drummer popped the question just three days into their impromptu fling. "That night at a disco called La Boom, I took off my pinky ring, put it on her finger and asked her to marry me," the rock star recalled in The Dirt. "She said yes, hugged me and stuck her tongue down my throat."

February 19, 1995: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee get married

James Aylott /Getty

The pair wed on a beach in Cancun less than 24 hours later. "We asked the hotel to find someone to perform a marriage ceremony. We gave blood, sniffed out a marriage license and were on the beach getting married before the day was over," wrote Lee in The Dirt.

Anderson later told King in a 2002 interview, "I really always had such a fairy tale idea what a wedding would be, that I'd meet somebody, fall in love and it would just be very romantic, and it would be love at first sight. And I had all these things that I wanted it to be. And he chased me down to Cancun, and I just thought it was romantic."

Following their wedding, the couple moved into Lee's Malibu beach house.

Summer 1995: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee go on their honeymoon

In the summer of 1995, the pair took a five-day houseboat trip to Lake Mead for their honeymoon. It was during this trip that they filmed intimate moments which were later compiled by a third party into a sex tape. "We weren't trying to make a porno, just to document our vacation," Lee later wrote of the video.

October 13, 1995: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are expecting a baby

S. Granitz/WireImage

Per The Dirt, Anderson told Lee she was four weeks pregnant just 10 days after Lee's 33rd birthday party in October.

October 1995: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's safe is stolen from their home

Later that month, Anderson and Lee were robbed by Rand Gauthier, an electrician who had been fired from a renovation project at the couple's home. Gauthier told Rolling Stone he was looking to get "revenge" on Lee and stole a safe from the drummer's garage which he believed to contain Lee's guns and Anderson's jewelry. To Gauthier's surprise, the safe also included footage from Anderson and Lee's honeymoon in Lake Mead.

The pair didn't notice the safe was gone until two months after Gauthier's alleged burglary. (Gauthier was never charged with a crime in connection with the tape.)

January 29, 1996: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee attend the American Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The parents-to-be showed off Anderson's growing baby bump while walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards in January 1996.

March 1996: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee take legal action over stolen sex tape

Following the theft of their personal tapes, the pair attempted to stop its distribution with a lawsuit against Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione in April 1996, who was in possession of the tape at the time. In the suit, the couple said the tape was stolen by a former employee the previous year, the Chicago Tribune reported. They ultimately lost the case, with a judge ruling the photos were "newsworthy."

Private photos of Anderson and details of the sex tape were later published in Penthouse's June issue.

May 6, 1996: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee welcome their first baby

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in 1995. Vinnie Zuffante/Getty

Anderson and Lee welcomed their first child, son Brandon Thomas Lee, on May 6, 1996.

November 1996: Pamela Anderson files for divorce from Tommy Lee

The Home Improvement alum filed for divorce from the rocker in November 1996, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the filing was later dropped after the couple got back together.

December 1996: Pamela Anderson moves back in with Tommy Lee

Two weeks after filing divorce papers, the pair reconciled and the actress moved back in with Lee. "She's back with her husband and standing by him through his alcohol abuse," Anderson's publicist said at the time, per Variety.

Lee also released a statement at the time, per the Washington Post, which read: "All the ridiculous speculations on our marriage are false. I'm in recovery for alcohol abuse, and my wife is supporting me through a very tough time."

Spring 1997: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are expecting their second baby

In the spring of 1997, the rock star and the actress were expecting their second child.

December 1997: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee settle another court case over stolen sex tape

The couple settled a lawsuit they had against the Internet Entertainment Group for posting their sex tape on the internet in December 1997, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Our lawyers and managers advised us that the best way to minimize the damages was to sign a contract saying that, since the company had us by the balls, we would reluctantly allow a one-time webcast so long as they didn't sell, copy, trade or rebroadcast it," Lee wrote in The Dirt. "We thought we had won: Hardly anyone would see the video on the internet, and we could recover the tape and start over."

Anderson also spoke of the pair's decision in an interview with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015. "We made a deal to stop all the shenanigans," she said at the time. "I was seven months pregnant with Dylan and thinking it was affecting the pregnancy with the stress and said, 'I'm not going to court anymore. I'm not being deposed anymore by these horny, weird lawyer men. I don't want to talk about my vagina anymore or my public sex — anything.' "

She also noted that not only had she never seen the video, she "made not one dollar" from its distribution.

December 29, 1997: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee welcome their second baby

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The couple's second son, Dylan Jagger Lee, was born in December 1997 at Anderson's Malibu home.

February 24, 1998: Tommy Lee is arrested in a domestic dispute with Pamela Anderson

On Feb. 24, 1998, Lee was arrested at the couple's California home and charged with felony spousal abuse and child abuse, per the Los Angeles Times, though the latter [charge] was eventually dropped. Lee pled no contest to the matter in April 1998.

At the time, Anderson's publicist released a statement, saying, "Pamela intends to vigorously cooperate in the prosecution of her husband, and is looking to the district attorney and all other appropriate authorities to protect her and her children."

February 26, 1998: Pamela Anderson files for divorce from Tommy Lee again

Anderson filed divorce papers against Lee for the second time on Feb. 26, 1998, citing irreconcilable differences just hours after he was charged with spousal and child abuse. Files obtained by the Los Angeles Times revealed that she sought to restore her maiden name and obtain full custody of their two children, Brandon and Dylan.

May 20, 1998: Tommy Lee is sentenced to six months in jail

Lee was sentenced to jail for six months over charges of spousal abuse on May 20, 1998, the Associated Press reported at the time. He was also sentenced to three years probation and ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Anderson.

While Anderson was not present in court, she made a plea through her lawyer asking that her husband receive counseling and probation instead of jail time ahead of his sentencing.

December 16, 1998: Pamela Anderson shares an update on Tommy Lee

Barry King/Liaison

Anderson opened up to Jane magazine about the progress Lee had made as a result of his court-ordered anger management classes in December 1998. "It's not all roses or anything, because there's a lot of pain that Tommy and I need to resolve," she wrote. "But seeing my two little boys so happy and playing with their daddy, it's just beautiful to have our family back together."

May 5, 1999: Pamela Anderson kisses Tommy Lee onstage at the World Music Awards

PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty

By 1999, the duo shared a kiss at the 1999 World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, where Anderson was presenting.

September 9, 1999: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee attend the MTV Video Music Awards together

Evan Agostini/Liaison

The on-again couple made a splash at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, walking the red carpet in ostentatious hats, with a crocheted bucket hat for Lee and a tall feathered pink piece by Ivy Supersonic for Anderson.

2000: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee break up again

By the summer of 2000, however, the duo had split once more, with Anderson taking up with Swedish model Marcus Schenkenberg. Anderson and Schenkenberg would later get engaged but ultimately call it quits in 2001.

May 8, 2005: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee snuggle up at their son's baseball game

Maury Phillips/WireImage for Guttman Associate

After being spotted kissing in January of that year, the pair showed a bit of PDA while cheering their son Dylan on at a baseball game in 2005. "The boys miss Pam and me together," Lee told PEOPLE at the time. "When we're together, they're so happy. At the end of the day, that's truly what my heart wants. I want us all to be together."

June 30, 2005: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee hold hands at a restaurant opening

Giulio Marcocchi/Getty

PEOPLE reported that the pair held hands and spent the night together while attending the opening of Rokbar in Los Angeles. Pals Dave Navarro and Carmen Electra were also in attendance.

July 2005: Pamela Anderson says she's "not engaged" to Tommy Lee

After Anderson joined Lee and their sons to Hawaii in the summer of 2005, the actress shut down rumors that she and the rocker were engaged. "I am not engaged to Tommy Lee," she wrote on her website. "We are friendly, we're family … but that is not the truth. I am not getting married … Period."

August 14, 2005: Tommy Lee roasts Pamela Anderson during her Comedy Central special

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty

The drummer performed a monologue at his ex-wife's Comedy Central roasting special in August 2005. In his speech, he joked, "OK, now for the real reason I came here tonight. To honor my beautiful, talented compassionate, blonde ex-wife. Unfortunately, Heather Locklear couldn't be here tonight."

Lee continued, "You've always been there for me and your spirit and kindness is an inspiration to me," he told Anderson. "Like I said 500 thousand times and on that damn sex tape, I f------ love you, baby."

Later that month, Lee told PEOPLE, "We're crazy in love. We're going to take things slowly and see where they go."

July 2, 2007: Tommy Lee helps Pamela Anderson celebrate her 40th birthday

For the Barb Wire star's 40th birthday, Lee joined her at an exclusive soirée at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas before getting cozy again at an even more intimate gathering at the hotel later that evening.

"They were definitely close to each other, cuddling and being quite affectionate," a source told PEOPLE. "They clearly love each other and have tremendous passion for each other."

June 13, 2008: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee get back together

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Lee confirmed that he and Anderson were giving their relationship another go to Rolling Stone in June 2008. "We've only given it a try 800 times — 801, here we go," Lee said.

The Methods of Mayhem musician also revealed that Anderson, Brandon and Dylan were living with him. "Pamela and the kids have moved in with me. It's awesome. It's definitely working."

August 2, 2009: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are spotted kissing in Vegas

Though the couple seemingly went their separate ways in early 2009, with PEOPLE reporting on a new boyfriend for Anderson in April, they were spotted kissing once more in Las Vegas in August. However, their brief reconciliation didn't last.

August 2015: Pamela Anderson calls Tommy Lee the love of her life

Todd Williamson/Getty

Anderson opened up about the depth of her love for Lee in August 2015. "There was Tommy and then there was nobody else," she told PEOPLE. "He was the love of my life."

She also addressed their relationship status, saying, "There's a connection there that will always be. We're good friends, we're getting better at co-parenting our kids. He's such a supporter of mine and I'm really happy we're on such great terms."

September 22, 2015: Pamela Anderson says she's "never been out of love" with Tommy Lee

Anderson opened up about her feelings for her children's father while discussing their united front as co-parents to Howard Stern in September 2015. "I've never been out of love with Tommy," she shared. "We probably should've stuck it out. … At the time, it was all this craziness going on, we had all those people following us around, we were married young, married quick, had babies right away."

September 30, 2015: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee pose for photos together

The former couple were photographed hanging out together at PETA's 35th Anniversary Gala on Sept. 30, 2015.

February 14, 2018: Tommy Lee gets engaged to Brittany Furlan

After meeting the Vine star on Raya in 2017, Lee proposed to Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day in 2018. The couple tied the knot exactly one year later.

March 2018: Pamela Anderson opens up about her domestic dispute with Tommy Lee

In March 2018, Anderson opened up to Piers Morgan about her 1998 domestic dispute with Lee. Lee was reportedly upset by the interview, with a source later telling PEOPLE, "[Tommy] feels like Pamela crossed a line by going out of her way to reference something that happened over 20 years ago, the most humiliating time of your life and such a sensitive subject that was painful for everyone."

The source added, "It's like, 'Why?' Everyone's in a good place now. He's happily engaged, the kids are working on their careers. Why when things are great does Pam spend her time going on TV rehashing a destructive, sensitive story. She wound everyone up."

March 8, 2018: Pamela Anderson calls Tommy Lee "a disaster"

The VIP star released a lengthy statement addressing a physical altercation that allegedly took place between her ex and their son in early March over controversial comments Lee made online in response to Anderson's interview with Morgan, stating, "I pray Tommy gets the help he needs. His actions are desperate and humiliating. He is a disaster spinning out of control. … I will never talk to Tommy again before he is sober and in his right mind. … This is the devil — this is the disease of alcoholism."

May 21, 2020: Pamela Anderson addresses her sex tape with Tommy Lee

Ke.Mazur/WireImage

When asked about her favorite sex tape as someone who had made one by Andy Cohen on a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen segment in May 2020, Anderson had a cheeky reply, telling the Bravo host, "That was not a sex tape. That was a compilation of vacations that we were naked on."

September 12, 2021: Tommy Lee talks about upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy

The drummer shared his thoughts on the Hulu series about the theft of the former couple's highly publicized sex tape with ET while attending the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021. "I feel like it was forever ago," he said. "But it's a cool story and people need to know. It's cool. I'm stoked."

He added, "I think a lot of people would think it's one thing, but it's really about privacy and how things got crazy then. There's different laws now."

November 5, 2021: Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson reunite at son Brandon's fashion launch

The exes were both in attendance at The Webster in Los Angeles for the launch of Brandon's fashion collaboration with Local Authority, Swingers Club, in November 2021. The couple's youngest son, Dylan, was also present, as was Lee's wife, Furlan, who posed for photos with the group.

February 2, 2022: Pam & Tommy premieres on Hulu

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In February 2022, Hulu launched its eight-episode series about the theft of the couple's sex tape. Anderson did not endorse the show, with a source telling PEOPLE that it had stirred up old emotions for the Chicago actress.

"After the tape was made public, it was a very traumatizing situation and it's unfair that she is being re-subjected to this trauma, like reopening a wound," the source said.

The insider added, "This was a very traumatic time of her life. She's a really good person and I think all she's really ever wanted was to be married and have a partner and have a nice life."

March 2, 2022: Pamela Anderson announces an upcoming Netflix documentary about her life

Stephane Cardinale/Sygma via Getty

On March 2, 2022, Anderson, who was then making her Broadway debut as Roxie in Chicago, posted her first — and only — Instagram photo, which featured a hand-written note from the star on Netflix stationery. "My life," it read. "A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to — I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive tell to real story. Love, Pamela."

The project, co-produced by her son Brandon, had already been in the works for several years, according to a Netflix press release, though a premiere date has yet to be announced.