Pamela Anderson Claims Tim Allen Flashed His Penis at Her on 'Home Improvement' Set, Which He Denies

Pamela Anderson is alleging that Tim Allen flashed his penis at her when she was 23 years old on the set of Home Improvement, a claim which the actor has denied.

In an excerpt from her soon-to-be-released memoir, Love, Pamela, that was obtained by Variety, the actress and model, 55, claims that Allen, 69, made her uncomfortable while they filmed the ABC sitcom back in 1991.

"On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked," Anderson wrote, presumably referring to her modeling career for Playboy. "Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably."

In a statement to PEOPLE, which was first given to Variety, Allen denies the claims altogether. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he says.

Anderson is gearing up to release a new documentary and memoir (both out Jan. 31), where she will finally tell her life story in her own words.

Chatting with PEOPLE earlier this month ahead of the projects' release date, Anderson detailed that it was her two sons — Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, whom she shares with ex-husband Tommy Lee — who "encouraged me to tell my story."

"[There's] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory," said the star of writing her memoir. "I'm really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn't have a collaborator. I didn't have any ghostwriter, nothing."

"It's just one girl's story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home," Anderson added.

The process of reflection, Anderson noted, uncovered deep emotions. "I had no idea how much anger I had inside, or how therapeutic it was going to be for not just me, but for people around me, like my mother," she explained. "It's been a healing process. I'm so happy to share it and hopefully people will be inspired."

"I think a lot of it has to do with keeping secrets and keeping things kind of [repressed]. In my case, there's been stories written and things happening, but you can't really know somebody unless you hear the whole story. ... I hope it's empowering," added the Baywatch alum.

Anderson also told PEOPLE that she's happy her two sons were impressed by their mother's honesty and that she wrote her memoir her way.

"My boys were excited for me to write my own book, but they both were like, 'Mom, you're going to need help to write this book.' And I said, 'No, I can write this book myself.' They were shocked that I pulled this off," she said. "I just wanted there to be a true, authentic, real record of my life. I really felt like it was very, very important for me to write it all down, from beginning to end."

Anderson's documentary, Pamela, a Love Story, and her memoir, Love, Pamela, will both be available on Jan. 31.